MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — The Oakcrest High School boys soccer team suffered its first loss this season against Mainland Regional on Friday.
The Falcons regrouped with a team breakfast Saturday, and then watched film Sunday.
Gabe Paz and teammates bounced back Tuesday afternoon.
Paz scored twice, including the eventual game-winning goal, to lead Oakcrest to a 3-2 victory over Middle Township in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division game.
Oakcrest, ranked seventh in The Press Elite 11, improved to 10-1.
“After that loss, we realized we were beatable,” said Paz, 17, of Mays Landing. “We wanted to come out and show that we wouldn’t fall after that loss, but that we would keep going.”
Middle (8-5) and Oakcrest were tied 2-2 at halftime.
Paz, who scored the game’s first goal on a penalty kick in the 18th minute, received another attempt at a penalty kick in the 58th minute. But Panthers goaltender Braiden Scarpa, who made eight saves in the game, denied Paz’s chance to give Oakcrest the lead.
But Paz executed on his next opportunity.
Not even two minutes later, the senior scored the game winner off an assist from Mason Stokes, who initially gained control near center field.
“Stepping up to that (penalty kick), I was a little nervous,” Paz said. “Unfortunately I missed it, but I knew in order to win this game I had to keep going. Luckily I scored the goal.”
Stokes scored in the 20th minute off an assist from Paz to give the Falcons a 2-0 lead.
“After that loss on Friday, we knew coming into this week we can’t lose again,” said Stokes, 17, of Mays Landing. “I am just glad that the team recuperated. We knew we had to win this game, so we kept on fighting. I think we earned a good win.”
David Gardner scored both goals for the Panthers, which put his career total at 50. Reaching the milestone was the senior’s aim since the start of the season.
Gardner, who entered the game with 48 career goals, scored unassisted in the 22nd minute. He then tied the game on a penalty kick in the 32nd minute.
“It feels amazing (to reach 50),” said Gardner, 17, of Middle Township. “I didn’t think I was getting it this game. But I’m thankful it happened this game against such a good team. I couldn’t have done it without my team.”
The Panthers played good defense in the game, stopping multiple Oakcrest scoring opportunities. Middle had a strong offensive attack in the final minutes of the first half.
“I’m extremely proud with the way my team played today,” Middle coach Matt Gilbert said. “Oakcrest is one of the top teams in South Jersey, and obviously our conference. We raised our level of competition and, we didn’t get the result we wanted, but I think the boys played well through the adversity. This will make us stronger.”
Oakcrest coach Joe Seaman was pleased his team responded from that loss to Mainland. Seaman said if the Falcons “play like we played today, the rest of (our season) will unfold pretty well.”
Ryan Liberty made three saves for the Falcons.
“We didn’t score as much as we would like,” Seaman said. “But we did the right things at the right time, and we got the win. It’s like we reset the season and turned the page. We are in a good spot now.”
Contact: 609-272-7210 PMulranen@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressMulranen
Oakcrest 2 1— 3
Middle Twp. 2 0— 2
O: Paz (2), Stokes; MT: Gardner (2).
Goalies— Liberty (O) 3; Scarpa (MT) 8.
Records— Oakcrest 10-1; Middle Twp. 8-5.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.