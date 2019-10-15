Gabby D’Ottavio scored twice to lead the Buena Regional High School girls soccer team to a 3-1 victory over Vineland in a Cape-Atlantic League interdivisional game Tuesday.
Sophia Ridolfo scored once and had one assist for the Chiefs (9-3-3). Jessica Perella made four saves. Buena scored twice in the second half.
Savanna Gant scored the lone goal for the Fighting Clan (5-9).
Cape May Tech 5,
Pennsauken Tech 0
Sarah Schall, Darcie Francisco, Alejandra Garcia, Emily Pasceri and Jaelyn Baxter each scored for the Hawks. Lily Bauer had an assist. Hailey Pinto and Sammi Jenison combined for the shutout.
Glassboro 4,
Wildwood 0
Ashley Johnston scored twice and had an assist for Glassboro (1-15). Kimberly Sorbello scored oncel and had an assist. Madison Johnston scored once. Hailey Tongue had an assist. Corrine Franklin made five saves.
Imene Fathi made 13 saves for the Warriors (4-10).
Atlantic Christian 2,
Kings Christian 0
Chloe Vogel and Eden Wilson each scored for the Cougars (9-2). Shelby Einweitcher made eight saves. Eden Wilson had an assist.
Kylie Ryan made five saves for Kings.
From Monday
Lacey Twp. 5,
Raritan 0
Stephanie Wollman scored twice for the Lions (6-6-1). Juliana Rettino had two assists and scored once. Kelly Weaver and Bella Borel each scored once. Hope Miller and Jordyn Sharkey each had an assist. Olivia Tarricone made four saves for the shutout.
Brooke Gaetani and Allison Dillion each made two saves for Raritan (3-12-1).
Monmouth 3,
Barnegat 1
Ranya Senhaji scored all three goals for Monmouth (4-8-1). Grace Migliazza and Jamie Smith each scored once.
The Bengals fell to 8-7. No further information was available.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.