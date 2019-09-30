Gabe Paz scored twice to lead the undefeated Oakcrest High School boys soccer team to a 3-1 victory over Lower cape May Regional in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division game.
Nick Cacopardo scored once for the Falcons (8-0), who are ranked sixth in The Press Elite 11. Ryan Liberty made one save.
Dakota Black scored the lone goal for the Caper Tigers (1-6). Mark Ryan made 15 saves.
Vineland 7,
Buena Reg. 0
David Singer had two goals and three assists for the Fighting Clan (4-7). Lance Satero scored twice. Denis Maguire had three assists. Jude Hill had one goal and one assist. Hugo Hernandez and David Fanucci each scored one. Jeremiah Jimenez and Oscar Ruiz each made two saves.
The Chiefs fell to 3-7.
Cumberland Reg. 5,
Highland Reg. 0
Jacob Bodine scored three goals and had an assist for the Colts (6-4). Michael Hamlyn and Justin Bennett each scored once. Andrew Delussa, Carlos Ruiz and Kevin Baran each had an assist. Chad Mathias made two saves.
Joshua Franco made six saves for Highland (0-8-1).
No. 2 Clearview Reg. 6,
Hammonton 3
Gavin West, David Humphries and Thomas Dawson each scored once for the Blue Devils (3-6-1). Cole Gambone had two assists. Matthew Littlefield had one assist. William Riley made four saves.
Clearview, ranked second in The Press Elite 11, improved to 10-0-1.
Pitman 5,
Wildwood 0
Justin Ruffino and Sean Monteith each scored twice for Pitman (7-2). Evan Mitchell had three assists. RJ Johnson made three saves.
Alessandro Sanzone made 10 saves for the Warriors (0-7-1).
