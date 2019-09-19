Gabe Paz scored the winning goal for the Oakcrest High School boys soccer team Thursday to beat Ocean City High School 1-0 in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division game.
Oakcrest improved to 5-0.
Paz made a diving header off a corner kick from Nick Cacopardo in the first half. Ryan Liberty had eight saves for the Falcons.
Kyle Plenn made 10 saves for the Red Raiders, who fell to 1-2.
Wildwood Catholic 6,
St. Joseph 1
Sean Dougherty scored four goals with three assists for Wildwood Catholic (6-0). Richard Fenochio made five saves.
Joey Duble scored for St. Joseph (0-5). Allen Guerrero had nine saves.
Hammonton 2,
Highland Reg. 1
Carter Bailey scored on an assist from Cole Gambone for Hammonton (2-4). Jake Fischer had five saves.
James ‘Seamus’ White scored for Highland Regional (0-6-1). Joshua Franco had five saves.
Bridgeton 5,
Holy Spirit 3
The visiting Bulldogs (2-4) scored all five goals in the first half. DeQuawn Johnson had a goal and an assist for Holy Spirit (2-4) and Christian Kalinowski and Nicholas Maldonado each had a goal. Brendan Mackey had eight saves for the Spartans.
From Wednesday
Wildwood Catholic 4,
Pleasantville 3
Wildwood Catholic goals were scored by Conor Farrell, Sean Dougherty, Matt Vogdes and Matt Moretti.
No. 5 Mainland Reg. 4,
Middle Twp. 3
Nick Bozzi scored twice for Mainland Regional (4-1). Isael Serra and Cooper McKinney scored once each. Devon Ford had an assist. Zach Matik made two saves.
Middle Township (4-3) was led by David Gardner with two goals. Teo Dimitrov had one. Brendon Bartha made two assists. Braiden Scarpa had five saves.
