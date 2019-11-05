Gabe Paz scored twice in the second half to lead the second-seeded Oakcrest High School boys soccer team to a 2-0 victory over third-seeded Manasquan in the South Jersey Group II semifinals Tuesday.
Ryan Liberty made eight saves for the Falcons (18-3-1), ranked fifth in The Press Elite 11. Asembo Augo had an assist.
Joe Weinstein made seven saves for Manasquan (11-6-4).
Oakcrest plays top-seeded Delran in the championship Friday.
S.J. Group III semifinals
(9) Ocean City 5
(5) Toms River South 1
Ori Levy-Smith scored twice for the ninth-seeded Red Raiders (9-7-1). Fisher Hudak and Aidan Pearce each scored once and had an assist. John Lindsay scored once. Noam Levy Smith had an assist. Kyle Plenn made six saves.
Shane Kluxen scored on a penalty kick for the fifth-seeded Indians (10-6-2).
The Red Raiders play second-seeded Triton for the title Friday.
(2) Triton Reg. 1,
(3) Mainland Reg. 0
Max Hawk scored in the second overtime for second-seeded Triton (17-5). Tyler Guadagno assisted. Joe Bilgic made seven saves.
Zach Matik made seven saves for third-seeded Mainland (14-6).
Triton will host ninth-seeded Ocean City in the final Friday.
Non-Public A semifinal
(1) St. Augustine 3,
(4) Paul VI 1
The Eagles’ Matthew Guerrero scored the opening goal of the game in the 12th minute.
But Mike DaCosta scored in the 31st minute to tie the game for the Hermits (18-4), the top-ranked team in The Press Elite 11.
St. Augustine’s Kevin Witkoski then scored to make it 2-0. Mike Balestriere capped the scoring in 51st minute. Ant Libero made four saves.
The top-seeded Hermits will play second-seeded Christian Brothers Academy in the championship game at 4 p.m. Thursday in Buena Vista Township.
