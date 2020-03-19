Pleasantville High School senior Gabriel Moronta successfully defended several indoor track and field championships this winter.
For a second straight year, Moronta won the South Jersey and state Group II 800-meter championships. He improved his third-place finish at the Meet of Champions from last year by winning this year’s race in 1 minute, 52.46 seconds.
Moronta is The Press Boys Indoor Track Athlete of the Year.
Moronta also won the state Group II 400-meter championship in 48.79 seconds and contributed to Pleasantville’s 4x400 relay title with an overall time of 3:28.48.
“I feel like the season went as planned,” said Moronta, 17, from Absecon. “We started out doing well, and the end goal was to run well at the 800.”
Moronta skipped the 400 at the Meet of Champions to concentrate on his primary event, the 800, but felt his experience with it contributed to his success. His win in the 800 bested his time from last year by nearly two seconds.
“That four (400) in the sectionals helped me in the eight (800),” Moronta said. “I kind of won it (the 800 at the MOC) off of the kick. I was fourth or fifth, but that speed helped me finish strong.”
Moronta was born in the Dominican Republic and moved to South Jersey when he was in third grade. He attended the Atlantic City public schools and mostly played soccer until he went to Pleasantville as a freshman. He met Greyhounds track coach Alan Laws Sr. and joined the cross country team that fall. He transitioned into indoor track and never looked back.
Laws described Moronta as married to the sport.
“He’s very hungry to be successful,” Laws said. “Whatever he does, it seems like he’s very committed and dedicated, but you’ll never hear him talk about it. If I could use one word, I’d say he’s very humble.”
Moronta still runs cross country despite a sense he doesn’t particularly enjoy it. What he likes is getting better, and the distance helps.
“Cross country is kind of my weakness,” he said.
“That’s why I do it, to get stronger for indoor. Seeing the progression and improving is why I like track.”
Moronta signed his national letter of intent in January to run at NCAA Division I Mississippi State University in the Southeastern Conference. He’s considering a business degree, but running track professionally is the goal. With his dual citizenship, representing the Dominican Republic or the United States both are options. First, he’s looking to break new ground while running the 800 this spring.
“I’m really looking forward to breaking 1:50 (in the 800),” he said. “That’s the main goal of the season.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.