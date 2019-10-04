Rosa Gil-Hernandez led the Pleasantville High School girls volleyball team to a 2-0 win over Collingswood on Friday in an interconference match.
Pleasantville (11-3) defeated Collingswood 25-15, 25-18.
Gil-Hernandez led Pleasantville with nine assists, five digs, two kills and two aces.
Yancely Hernandez had five kills, three aces, three digs and a block. Shania Watkins had seven kills, three digs and three aces.
Collingswood fell to 4-6.
Cedar Creek 2,
Mainland Reg. 0
Cedar Creek (10-4) beat Mainland Regional (7-6) 25-11, 25-16.
Angelina Cox led Cedar Creek with 23 assists, 13 service points and five aces.
Nina Casselberry had nine service points and eight kills. Amanda Purdy had six kills. Riley Lower had two kills and a block.
Franky Pilli led Mainland Regional (7-6) with three kills, two digs and two aces. Cadence Fitzgerald had seven assists.
Bella Canesi had two kills and three digs. Nikki Faragher had two kills and two digs.
Oakcrest 2,
GCIT 0
Oakcrest defeated Gloucester County Institute of Technology 25-22, 25-20.
Emma McErlain led Oakcrest with 14 assists, two kills and two aces. Arianna Torres had six kills and two blocks. Maddy Connelly had two kills and two blocks.
From Thursday
Cherry Hill East 2,
Southern Reg. 1
Cherry Hill east won o25-17, 21-25, 27-25.
Stephanie Soares had a team-leading 19 assists to go with five service points and two aces.
Gianna Schiattarella had 12 kills, seven service points and three digs. Rachael Pharo had five digs, four service points and four kills.
Adrianna Conforti had seven service points and three aces.
OLMA 2,
Egg Harbor Twp. 1
The Villagers won 13-25, 26-24, 25-23.
Ava Keyser had a team-leading 10 assists, two kills and two service points for OLMA (4-8). Olivia Stefano had seven service points, five kills, three aces and two digs.
Alice Cawley had five service points, three assists, three kills and an ace for the Eagles (2-8).
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.