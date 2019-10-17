Rosa Gil-Hernandez had 17 assists and eight digs during a 2-0 Pleasantville High School girls volleyball win against Our Lady of Mercy Academy on Thursday in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division match.
The Greyhounds (14-4) beat the Villagers 25-14, 25-16.
Yancely Hernandez had eight kills, eight digs and three aces. Shania Watkins had 10 kills, three digs and a block.
Ava Barrasso led Our Lady of Mercy (6-11) with five assists, four service points, a kill and a dig.
Olivia Stefano had three kills, two service points, a block and a dig. Ava Keyser had four service points, an ace, a dig and a kill.
Colts Neck 2,
Pinelands Reg. 0
Colts Neck (5-11) beat Pinelands Regional (16-8) 25-19, 25-22.
Allison Grotts led Pinelands with 25 assists, two kills, a dig and a service points.
Emma Capriglione had 13 kills, 11 digs, three service points, a block and an ace. Adrianna Dancisin had 12 digs and four service points.
Absegami 2,
Lower CAPE MAY REG. 0
Absegami (16-2) beat Lower Township 25-7, 25-10.
Radhika Pandya led Absegami with six digs, four kills and two aces. Kailyn Fortis had 17 assists. Ayana Crandall had seven kills.
Cedar Creek 2,
St. Joseph 0
Cedar Creek won its 15th match of the season against St. Joseph to secure the National Division Title of the Cape-Atlantic League. They won 25-4, 25-14.
Angelina Cox led the Pirates with 12 assists, 10 service points and seven aces. Nina Casselberry had seven kills, five service points and three aces.
Amanda Purdy had six service points, three kills and three aces. Ella Crawford added four kills and an ace.
ACIT 2,
Oakcrest 0
Atlantic County Institute of Technology (14-6) beat Oakcrest (12-4) 25-16, 25-20.
Samantha Dangler led the Red Hawks with 18 assists, three digs and three kills.
Brooke Armitage had 11 digs, six kills and two blocks. Isabelle Felix had six kills and six digs.
Washington Twp. 2,
Mainland Reg. 0
Washington Township beat Mainland Regional (8-9) 25-7, 25-16.
Nikki Faragher led Mainland with two kills and four digs.
Cadence Fitzgerald and Savannah Goff had two assists each.
Southern Reg. 2,
Donovan Catholic 0
Southern Regional (25-3) beat Donovan Catholic (22-3) 25-22, 25-15.
Stephanie Soares led Southern with 20 assists, nine service points, eight digs and an ace.
Rachael Pharo had 15 digs, six service points and four kills. Gianna Schiattarella had 11 kills, five digs, two service points, an ace and a block.
From Tuesday
Brick Memorial 2,
Lasey Twp. 1
Brick Memorial (21-5) beat Lacey Township (6-12) 25-12, 23-25, 25-20.
Sydney Stoughton led Brick with 32 assists, eight digs, seven service points, two aces, two kills and a block.
Nicole Acocella had 11 digs, 11 service points, 10 kills, five aces and two blocks. Jaclyn Smith had 14 digs, 12 service points, two aces and a kills.
Lacey McKim led Lacey with 18 assists, four service points, two digs and an ace. Maggie Ann Hodges had nine service points, seven digs, three kills and two aces.
Madalyn Bryant had 13 digs and a kill.
