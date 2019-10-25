Rosa Gil-Hernandez led Pleasantville High School girls volleyball to a 2-0 victory over St. Joseph Friday in a Cape-Atlantic League interdivisional match.
The host Greyhounds (18-5) won with set scores of 25-5 and 25-11.
Gil-Hernandez had 15 assists and four kills for Pleasantville.
Shania Watkins had nine kills and two assists.
From Thursday
Camden Tech 2,
Hammonton 1
Camden Tech (14-7) beat Hammonton (3-14) 18-25, 25-10, 25-19.
Arianna Lawlor led Camden Tech with 18 service points, four aces, three digs and a kill. Faith Johsnon had nine service points, four kills, three blocks, three aces and an assist.
Julia Sulzner had 10 service points, six digs and three aces. Tiffany Paretti had nine assists, a dig, a service points and an ace.
Emya Mays had five service points, four digs and two aces.
ACIT 2,
Rancocas Valley 1
The Red Hawks (16-6) won 22-25, 25-23, 25-20.
Emily Hanselmann led with 22 assists to go with 10 digs. Isabelle Felix had 14 digs and eight kills. Brooke Armitage led with 10 kills and four blocks. Kristen Siebert had eight digs and three kills.
Cedar Creek 2,
Lenape 0
The Pirates won 25-22, 25-15.
Riley Lower had three kills and three blocks for Cedar Creek.
Arianna Negron had eight digs.
Angelina Cox had 10 assist, five service points and two kills.
Ella Crawford had a kills, six digs and seven service points. Amanda Purdy had two kills, eight service points and an ace for the Pirates.
