Olivia Giordano scored three goals for Millville High School girls soccer Friday in their 5-2 win against Mainland Regional High School during Cape-Atlantic League interdivisional play.
Giordano also had an assist for Millville (7-0).
Kelsey Andres had two goals and two assists. Jayme Sooy had an assist.
Kira Parsons had five saves, Trista Cleaves had one.
Gabby Geraci and Sage Glover had one goal each for Mainland Regional (5-2).
Cedar Creek 1,
Absegami 1
Abby McGinley scored Cedar Creek's (4-2-1) goal on an assist from Corissa Robbins. Olivia Vanelli made six saves.
Jayla McNamara scored for Absegami (3-2-1) with an assist from Maya Scannell.
Rebecca Silipena had five saves.
From Friday
Atlantic Tech 7,
Atlantic City 0
Hailey Gould set a team record in the Red Hawks' (2-6) win over Atlantic City (1-4) Friday in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division game.
Gould scored five goals to become her teams record high scorer with 40 goals. She already holds the assist record with 32.
Grace Speer and Amada Huesca also scored a goal each, and Arianna Young had two assists.
Rosa Urtado made five saves.
Lacey Twp. 5,
Central Reg. 0
Kelly Weaver led Lacey Township (2-6) with two goals.
Stephaie Wollman had a goal and an assist. Katie Patterson and Juliana Rettino each had one goal and two assists.
Nicole Coraggio made seven saves. Olivia Tarricone made one.
Rachel Wilfred had seven saves for Central (1-6).
Ocean City 4,
Clearview Reg. 1
Ocean City (5-1) won with four goal scorers.
Hannah Keane, Carly Reighard, Faith Slimmer and Hope Slimmer scored once each.
Paige Panico had two assists. Summer Reiment and Kelsey White had one each. Abbey Fenton made four saves.
Payton Foster scored for Clearview Regional on an assist from Kaitlyn Pirrotta. McKenna Dalfonso had 15 saves.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.