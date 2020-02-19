The high school girls wrestling South Jersey Region Tournament seeds were announced Tuesday, with several Press-area girls making the cut.
The tournament will be held Sunday at Williamstown High School.
Lower Cape May Regional senior Joelle Klein earned the top seed in the heavyweight division (215 pounds). Last year, Klein and then-senior at Millville Diana Johnson (161) were the first area girls to compete in the inaugural girls individual state wrestling championships at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall.
Johnson finished second, and Klein third. Klein heads into Sunday at 11-0 this season.
Joining Klein in Williamstown will be Southern freshman Jada Ferrante (fifth seed, 100), Egg Harbor Township freshman Angelina Leone (seventh, 114) and Mainland junior Amirah Giorgianni (second, 180).
The top three finishers in each weight class will qualify for the state tournament at Boardwalk Hall in two weeks.
