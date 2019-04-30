Egg Harbor Township High School’s golf team beat ACIT 162-182 in an Cape-Atlantic League matchup at McCullough’s Emerald Links on Tuesday.
Colin Bagot led the Eagles with a 36 on the par-35 course. Josh Ungerer shot a 40. Brett Campbell (42) and Andrew Ngo (44) rounded out the scoring for EHT (9-2). Bagot and Ungerer added a birdie apiece.
Hunter Reese shot a 40 for ACIT (5-7). Thomas Jost shot a 42 with a birdie. Zach Glass finished at 48, and Logan Williamson finished at 52.
Boys volleyball
Williamstown 2,
St. Augustine 1
Cole McNellis led Williamstown (6-9) with eleven kills and 12 digs. Aiden Boorstein recorded 31 assists.
Stats were not available for St. Augustine (4-9).
From Monday
Southern Reg. 2,
Christian Brothers 0
Matt Maxwell recorded 18 assists for Southern (21-1) and Tommy Deakyne logged six kills. Logan Lipositz contributed with eleven digs for the Rams.
Golf
Hammonton 167,
Schalick 190
At Centerton GC (par 35)
S— Jack Wheaton 42, Dayton Vail 47, Anthony Sorintino 49, Nathan Sauder 52.
H— Noah Petracci 34, Olivia Strigh 41, Luca Gherardi 46, Joseph D. Calderone 46.
Records— Hammonton 5-4, Schalick 4-7.
Holy Spirit 171
Lower Cape May Reg. 174
At Cape May National (par 35)
H— James Dalzell 36, Kevin Curry 41, Joe Pontari 45, Ryan Yost 49.
L— Kolby Carter 40, Joe Baker 43, Matt Madsen 43, Jack Perry 48.
Birdies— HS- Dalzell (2).
Records— HS 9-0, LCMR 6-4.
Wildwood Catholic 203,
Buena Reg. 216
At The Shore Club (par 36)
W— Kieron Kelly 45, Jared Hopping 49, PJ Bogle 54, Cory Krause 55
B— Ross Ennis 51, Trivigno Scott 53, Nick Kotova 54, Ethan Weiss 58
Records— Wildwood Catholic 1-7, Buena 0-11.
Toms River South 225,
Southern Reg. 245
At Atlantis GC (par 36)
T— Sarah Kukfa 50, Ashley Gangemi 56, Allison Lenz 58, Gillian Gural 61.
S— Mary Kate Reilly 56, Brenna Cousins 57, Erica Scheinberg 66, Megan Caputo 66.
Records— Toms River South 6-1, Southern Reg. 2-7.
Pinelands Reg. 167,
Donovan Catholic 181,
Manchester Twp. 228
At Sea Oaks GC (par 36)
P— Nate Szwed 38, Connor Carney 40, Austin Carney 42, Tom Reilly 47
DC— Francis Hohwald 42, Joe Benesch 43, Brian Edwards 47, Aiden Grant 49
M- Ken Paulaskas 52, RJ Tate 56, Katarina Durham 59, Ryan Thorn 61
Birdies— P — Szwed (2), C. Carney
Records—Pinelands Reg. (6-0, 5-0), Donovan Catholic (5-5, 3-4), Manchester 0-9.
Lacey Twp. 231,
Barnegat 236
At Atlantis GC (par 36)
L— Kylee Bragg 52, Noelle Castle 55, Julia Kuzan 61, Madison Zrinski 61.
B— Olivia Maschi 55, Jasmine Reid 57, Kira Pokluda 59, Madison Linton 65.
Records— Lacey Twp. 6-2, Barnegat 4-11.
Ocean City 172,
Millville 198
At Eastlyn GC (par 34)
M— Tim Wright 43, Mike Resch 44, Leon Borek 53, Brandon Garton 58.
OC— Kasey Clifford 36, Josh Barnes 41, Luke Neff 47, Ethan Steingard 48.
Records— Ocean City 11-3, Millville 4-8.
From Monday
Holy Spirit 170,
Cedar Creek 188
At Mays Landing CC (par 35)
HS— James Dalzell 39, Kevin Curau 41, Ryan Yost 43, Nick McDonald 47.
CC- Josh McKensie 42, Justin Cartwright 45, Mike Lopez 50, John Whaley 51.
Birdies— HS- Yost.
Records— Holy Spirit 7-0, Cedar Creek 7-6.
Boys tennis
Pinelands Reg 5,
Lacey Twp. 0
At Lacey Twp.
Singles— Brian Delbury P d. Dominick Palino L 7-6 (7-4), 7-5; Andrew Schulz P d. Jack Crowell L 6-2, 6-4; Arpit Gainder P d. Logan Eklof L 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles— Samuel Cardillo-Josh Kline P d. Chris Fugnitti-Jack McKee L 6-2, 6-1; Kieran Sundermann-Adam Grelak P d. Owen Tracey-Brian Kuczko L 6-0, 6-1.
Records— Pinelands Reg. 7-1, Lacey Twp. 5-3.
From Monday
Egg Harbor Twp. 3,
Vineland 2
At Vineland
Singles— Andrew Yuen E d. Francis Virtucio V 6-3, 6-1; Josh Guimapang E d. James Virtucio V 6-4, 6-3; Primit Patel V d. Sam Liang E 1-6, 7-6 (7-4), 6-4.
Doubles— Preet Patel-Sahil Patel V d. James Chancey-Luis Geda E 6-4, 6-3; Donovan Sullivan-Neal Kamdar E d. V 6-7 (6-8), 7-6 (7-5), 6-4.
Ocean City 3,
Atlantic City 2
At Atlantic City
Singles— Mike Jacobsen O d. Marshall Huynh A 6-1, 6-2; Hrithik Mazumder A won by forfeit; Sifat Uddoullah A d. Joe Kelly O 2-6, 6-0, 7-5.
Doubles— Rich Flemming-John Lenoir O d. Sajid Khan-Kunal Jadeja A 6-2, 6-3; Evan Couval-Kraig Redmond O d. Shiekh Nahiyan-Steven Lee A 4-6, 6-4, 6-4.
Records— Ocean City 3-6, Atlantic City 3-6.
