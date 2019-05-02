The Cape May Tech Boys golf team had an impressive showing on the links at the Union League National Golf Club. The Hawks defeated Wildwood by a score of 168-218 in a South Jersey Group 1 match Thursday.
Scott Wiltshire shot two over par with a total of 38 for Cape May Tach (8-3), including a birdie. Zach Johnson shot a 41 and also birdied for the Hawks. Chris Porto shot a 44 and Ruby Redmond finished with a 45.
For Wildwood (3-5), Jaxon Tomlin shot a 50, Tyler Tomlin shot a 53, Ahmed BenMiled shot a 57 and Jared Lopez finished with a 58.
Wall Twp. 197
Lacey Twp. 251
At Spring Meadow GC(par 37)
W— Jessica Brehm 45, Ashley Liskowitz 48, Athena Geer 51, Melissa Thompson 53, Cara Tinacci 67.
L— Noelle Castle 57, Julia Kuzan 60, Madison Zrinski 63, Addaline Anderson 71, Emily Hamilton 71.
Birdies— W- Brehm (2)
Records— Wall Twp. 13-0, Lacey Twp. 6-3
Southern Reg. 171,
Toms River South 192
At Ocean Acres CC(par 36)
S— Peter Fabian 41, Jonathan Sheehan 42, Lasse Lehmann 43, Stephen Oakes 45, Jeffery Reilly 48.
TR— Vinny Servis 45, Riley Whalen 46, Dalton Kaye 48, Tim Yuro 53, Matt Yuro 55.
Records— Southern Reg. 11-1, Toms River South 6-5
Boys Lacrosse
From Wednesday
Mainland 14,
Holy Spirit 5
Colin Cooke led Mainland (6-5) with five goals and two assists. Dominic Gagliardi added two goals and Chris Vicchiarelli had seven saves in net for the Mustangs.
For Holy Spirit (6-2), Luke Phillips had two goals and an assist. Justin Curcio, Sam Phillips and Kolin Driscoll also scored for the Spartans.
Absegami 9,
Cedar Creek 6
Sean Warren, Matt Maggi and Ryan Wilkins scored two goals each for Absegami (8-4). Luke Wescoat made 13 saves in net for the Braves.
For Cedar Creek (5-6), Rob Nawrocki and Jayson Fraone both notched hat tricks with three goals each to produce all of the scoring for the Pirates. Jake Mawrocki made 12 saves in net.
Girls Lacrosse
Egg Harbor Twp. 9,
Lower Cape May Reg. 8
Hayley Henderson led EHT with four goals and four assists. Grace Carpenter also had two goals for the Eagles. Jordan Hawkes made nine saves in net.
For LCMR, Marissa Giancola had four goals. Julia Gibson and Sabrina Faulkner scored two goals each for the Caper Tigers.
Lower; 5 3—8
EHT; 4 5—9
Boys Volleyball
Pleasantville 2,
Penn Tech 1
Pleasantville (4-7) won in three sets by scores of 25-19, 18-25 and 25-21.
Ed Crumpton had nine kilhad 18 digs.ls and Michael Pena had seven kills for the Greyhounds.
Boys Tennis
Southern Reg 4,
Central Reg. 1
At Southern Reg.
Singles— Jake Wilfrid C d. Elion Dunwoody S 6-3, 6-3; Logan Van Liew S d. AJ Abode C 7-5, 7-5; Joseph Dunwoody S d. Luke Tallman C 6-3, 6-2.
Doubles— Jake Henderson-Dan Sullivan S d. Jason Trapp-Gavin McPartland C 6-2, 6-2; Chris Marinelli-Matt Terhune S d. Shane Scarella-Phoenix Larocca C 7-6 (7-4), 6-4.
Records— Southern Reg. 9-3, Central Reg. 8-5
Winslow 3,
Oakcrest 2
At Oakcrest
Singles— Jaison Prajapati W d. Zian Pena O 0-6, 6-4, 6-3; Ahmed Contreras W d. Andy Nguyen O 0-6, 6-1, 6-2; Jared Miller O d. Cole Hannah W 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles— Amir Green-Dale-Matt Nguyen W d. Justin Haye-Hari Acharya O 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (10-8); Mikail Cuerquis-Kyle Espina O d. Eric Gibson-Rafael Sanchez W 6-3, 6-2.
Records— Winslow 6-3, Oakcrest 6-8
