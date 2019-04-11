Cedar Creek High School’s golf team beat Cape May Tech 191-192 in a Cape-Atlantic League matchup Thursday.
Scott Wiltshire led Cedar Creek with a 43, which included an eagle. Chris Porto shot a 47. Joe Schuck and Zach Johnson each shot a 51. The Pirates improved to 3-2.
Josh McKensie shot a 42 with a birdie for Cape May Tech (3-2). John Whaley had a 46, and Justin Cartwright had a 50. Rachael Kraly shot a 53.
St. Augustine Prep 158,
Mainland Reg. 172
At Linwood Country Club (par 34)
S— Drue Nicholas 34, Johnathan Prussell 40, Mike DeLong 41, Jackson Putney 43.
M— Michael Mitnick 38, Riley Mostecki 43, Luca Bongiovanni 44, Madeline Kent 47.
Birdies— Nicholas (1), DeLong (1), Putney (1).
Records— S 7-0, M 6-2.
Egg Harbor Twp. 173,
Absegami 204
At McCullough’s Emerald Links (par 35)
E— Andrew Ngo 39, Brett Campbell 44, Brett Alleva 45, Colin Bagot 45.
A— Will Stanwood 48, Andrew Waldman 48, Brian Deviney 53, Shane McNew 55.
Birdies— Ngo (1).
Records— E 7-0, A 5-4.
Wildwood 214,
Cumberland Regional 253
At Shore Club (par 36)
C—Kory Bietsch 62, Wyatt McQuilken 62, Wyatt Briggs 64, Zachary May 65.
W—Tyler Tomlin 49, Divad Reyes 54, Jared Lopez 54, Jaxon Tomlin 57.
Records—C 1-5; W 1-2.
ACIT 178,
Millville 214
At Greentree Golf Club
M—Tim Wright 48, Mike Resch 52, DJ Somerville 55, Carly Thompson 59.
A—Hunter Reese 38, Thomas Jost 42, Jennifer Nilson 45, Derek Barnabie 53.
Birdies—Reese (2), Jost (2), Nilson ACIT.
Records—M 2-4; ACIT 3-3.
Kingsway Reg. 161,
Hammonton 174
At Pinelands Golf Course (par 36)
K— Carl Ernst 38, Branon Farley 38, Rocco SanFelice 41, Matt Ciocco 44.
H— Olivia Strigh 39, Chad Syvertson 43, Noah Petracci 44, Joseph D. Calderone 48.
Records— K 5-1, H 2-2.
Barnegat 200,
Donovan Catholic 206
At Atlantis Golf Club
DC—Francis Hohwald 50, Evan Santos 51, Brian Edwards 52, Joseph Benesch 53.
B—Kyle Smith 46, Peter Toth 50, Grady Edwards 50, Nick Spitz 51.
Records—DC 2-3; Barnegat 5-1.
From Wednesday
Lenape 207,
Barnegat 259
At Ramblewood Country club (par 36)
L—Julia Ergood (50), Regan King (51), Emily Farbaniec (51), Brynn Foley (55).
B—Madison Linton (60), Kira Pokluda (63), Kristen Glonek (73), Makayla Adams (74).
Records— L 4-0; B 4-9
Girls lacrosse
Middle Twp. 18,
Atlantic City 4
Kira Sides had five goals and an assist for Middle Township (7-0). Maddie Barber had five goals and two assists. Kate Herlihy had two goals and two assists. Aubrey Hunter had a goal and two assists. Other scorers were Caroline Gallagher (2), Lauren Nelson (1) and Libby Bostard (1).
Catherine Agostini had a goal and two assists for Atlantic City (1-5). Hailey Broom, Megan Dougherty and Mackenzie Smith added a goal apiece.
Middle Twp.; 11 7—18
Atlantic City; 1 3—4
Jackson Liberty 8,
Lacey Township 4
Abigayle Sinibaldi scored two goals for visiting Lacey (1-5). Olivia Tarricone added a goal and an assist, and Kara Bove scored one goal. Kayla Mikloski made six saves. Amber McGee and Jade Rivera each scored three goals for Jackson Liberty (6-1).
Boys tennis
Mainland Regional 3,
Millville 2
At Millville
Singles—Kevin Smith MIL d. Anand Thakkar 1-6, 7-6 (14-12), 6-3; Santo Carroccia MR d. Ralph Martin 7-6 (7-4), 1-6, 6-2; William Muhlbaier MIL d. William Ong 6-4, 3-6, 6-4.
Doubles—Daniel Wise-Ryan Pellegrino MR d. Gavin Smith-Matthew Price 6-2, 6-2; Aaryan Deshpande-Jack Palaia MR d. John Sheppard-Jacob Lewis 7-5, 6-1.
Records—MIL 5-2; MR 3-1.
Cedar Creek 5,
Oakcrest 0
At Cedar Creek
Singles— Sean Snyder d. Zian Pena 6-4, 6-1; Andy Geffard d. Andy Nguyen 6-3, 6-1; Bradley Garber d. Christian Pimenta 6-3, 7-5.
Doubles— C (Caiden Blanchard, Colin Banta) d. O (Justin Haye, Hari Acharya) 6-1, 6-2; C (Oscar Perez, Justin Einwechter) d. O (Mikail Cuerquis, Kyle Espina) 6-7 (5-7), 6-2, 10-8.
Records— C 2-1, O 3-4.
Vineland 4,
Ocean City 1
At Vineland
Singles—Francis Virtucio V d. Mike Jacobsen 6-1, 6-0; James Virtucio V d. Luke Bowman 6-1, 6-1; Joe Kelly OC d. Primit Patel 7-5, 6-1.
Doubles—Preet Patel-Nicholas Digh V d. Rich Flemming-John Lenoir 6-7 (3-7), 6-3, (10-5); Vedant Patel-Yiorgos Panagiotopoulos V d. Evan Couval-Sean Roop 6-4, 6-1.
Records—OC 2-2; V 4-2.
Middle Township 4,
Lower Cape May Reg. 1
At Middle Township
Singles—Max Gibert MT d. Justin Smith 6-0, 6-0; Nick Gibboni MT d. Max Souder 6-2, 6-0; Justin Price MT d. James Leinenbach 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles—Jared Lepor-Evan Warburton LCM d Teo Dimitrov-John Leahy 5-7, 7-6 (7-5), (10-7); David Tzorfas-Matt Tzorfas MT d Aaron Agostini-Quinn Dougherty 6-0, 6-1.
Records—MT 3-2.
Absegami 5,
Buena Reg. 1
At Absegami
Singles— Austin Snyder A d. Paul Ritondaro 6-0, 6-0; Karan Pandya A d. Dave Schevchenko 6-1, 6-3; Manav Dasondi A d. Jack Rubbo 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles— A (Aaron Ng, Yash Patel) d. Bryce Anthonson, Caeden Colon 6-3, 6-0; B (Brennan Perez, Brandon Perez) d. A (Moise Dembele, Vinson Jiang) 6-4, 2-6, 10-8.
Records— A 2-2, B 1-4.
