The Holy Spirit High School golf team, led by James Dalzell’s round of 30, beat visiting Middle Township 152-173 Thursday to clinch the Cape-Atlantic League National Conference championship.
Dalzell, a sophomore, had five birdies and four pars to set a Holy Spirit school record for a nine-hole round at the par-35 Mays Landing County Club. Kevin Curau had one birdie and shot a 36.
The Spartans improved to 12-2 overall and 12-0 in the conference. Middle Township dropped to 11-3.
“The team played their best golf, and they’re hitting their stride before the states and the CAL Individual tournaments,” Holy Spirit golf coach Frank Martire said. “We were second to Middle in the conference last year.
“James has been amazing. He’s averaging about 36, and today he played great. He started off birdie-birdie (on the first two holes) and was just clicking on all cylinders.”
For Middle, P.J. Schulte led with a 38, with one birdie, and Dan Holman shot a 43, which included an eagle.
Holy Spirit 152,
Middle Township 173
At Mays Landing Country Club (par 35)
MT—P.J. Schulte 38, Dan Holman 43, Laura Porto 44, Andrew Kapp 48.
HS—James Dalzell 30, Kevin Curau 36, Anthony Lawler 42, Ryan Yost 44.
Birdies—Schulte MT. Dalzell (5), Curau HS.
Eagles—Holman MT.
Records—Middle 11-3; Holy Spirit 12-2.
Mainland Reg. 164,
Egg Harbor Twp. 164,
Millville 201
(EHT won the match against Mainland on the fifth-player tiebreaker)
At Linwood CC (par 34)
MR— Michael Mitnick 35, Riley Mostecki 41, Madeline Kent 42, Luca Bongiovanni 46, Jake Hennely 48.
EHT— Katrina Cabinian 37, Andrew Ngo 40, Colin Bagot 43, Brett Alleva 44, Brett Campbell 46.
ML- Tim Wright 44, Mike Resch 46, Leon Borek 53, Brandon Garton 58.
Birdies— Mainland- Mitnick, Kent. EHT — Ngo (2), Cabinian. Millville — Wright, Resch
Records— Mainland 15-4, EHT 13-3, Millville 6-11.
Ocean City 176,
ACIT 187
At Greate Bay (par 35)
OC— Kasey Clifford, TJ Stanton 42, Evan Holmes 46, Luke Neff 47.
ACIT— Hunter Reese 39, Thomas Jost 45, Logan Willamson 48, Dylan Williamson 55.
Birdies— ACIT — Jost.
Records— Ocean City 13-5, ACIT 7-8.
St. Joseph 178,
Buena Reg. 200
At Buena Vista CC (par 36)
SJ— Brad Lomax 39, Jake DeMarco 42, Logan Rutt 46, Aiden Greenwood 51.
B— Angelo Piazza 47, Trivigno Scotti 48, Ethan Weiss 52, John Burns 53.
Records— St. Joseph 4-10, Buena 2-13.
Cape May Tech 175,
Lower Cape May Reg.197
At Union League National Golf Club (par 36)
LCM—Joe Baker 43, Kolby Carter 49, Matt Madsen 52, Austin Taylor 53.
CMT—Chris Porto 41, Scott Wiltshire 42, David Wurtz 46, Ruby Redmond 46.
Birdies—Baker LCM.
Records—Cape May Tech 12-3.
From Wednesday
Deptford 186,
Wildwood 200
At The Shore Club(par 36)
D— Viren Sharma 42, Billy Madgey 47, Marc Argentieri 48, Katie Morrison 49.
W— Tyler Tomlin 44, Divad Reyes 49, Ahmed Benmiled 53, Jaxon Tomlin 54.
Records— Deptford 10-4, Wildwood 4-8.
Boys tennis
S.J. Group IV Playoffs
First Round
(6) Southern Reg. 3,
(11) Egg Harbor Twp. 2
At Southern Reg.
Singles— Andrew Yuen EHT d. Elion Dunwoody S 6-1, 6-1; Logan Van Liew S d. N/A 7-6 (7-5), 6-1; Joseph Dunwoody S d. Sam Liang EHT 6-2, 6-4.
Doubles— Jake Henderson-Dan Sullivan S d. Luis Geda-James Chancey EHT 4-6, 7-5, 7-6 (7-2); Neal Kamdar-Donovan Sullivan EHT d. Chris Marinelli-Matt Terhune S 2-6, 3-6.
Records— Southern 11-3, EHT 6-7
Note: (6) Southern will play (3) Toms River North on Tuesday.
(7) Millville 5,
(10) Williamstown 0
At Millville
Singles— Kevin Smith M d. Eric Lee W 6-3, 6-0; Ralph Martin M d. Michael McIntire W 6-4, 6-4; William Muhlbaier M d. Tyler Chin W 6-4, 6-2.
Doubles— Gavin Smith-John Sheppard M d. Tyler Jackstis-Joshua Hoban W 6-7 (4-7), 6-4, 12-10; Jacob Kewis-Andrew Crain M d. Christian Cannon-Jake Helsel W 6-1, 6-2.
Records— Millville 12-4, Williamstown 9-6
Note: (7) Millville will play (2) Lenape on Tuesday.
S.J. Group II Playoffs
First Round
(6) Deptford 4,
(11) Oakcrest 1
At Deptford
Singles— Zian Pena O d. Eion Tamayo D 4-6, 6-1, 6-1; Ayush Puri D d. Andy Nguyen O 6-1, 6-7 (6-8), 10-6; Termen Singh D d. Christian Pimenta O 6-3, 6-2.
Doubles— Brennan Vilary-Dominic Barone D d. Mikail Cuerquis-Kyle Espina O 6-2, 7-5; Muhammad Tashif-Keven Le D d. Jared Miller-Justin Haye O 6-2, 6-4.
Records— Deptford 11-7, Oakcrest 7-12.
