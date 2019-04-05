The Egg Harbor Township High School golf team improved to 4-0 with a 163-188 win over host Atlantic County Institute of Technology on Friday at Greentree Golf Club.
Colin Bagot led the Eagles with a 40, and teammates Brett Campbell, Brett Alleva and Andrew Ngo each shot a 41. Hunter Reese led ACIT with two birdies and a round of 40, and Thomas Jost scored a 42.
E— Colin Bagot 40, Brett Campbell 41, Brett Alleva 41, Andrew Ngo 41.
A— Hunter 40, Thomas Jost 42, Jennifer Nelson 50, Zack Glass 56.
Birdies— Campbell (2), Reese (2).
Records— E 4-0, A 1-2.
From Thursday
Egg Harbor TWP. 175,
Ocean City 178
At McCullough’s Emerald Links
OC—Luke Neff 42, TJ Stanton 43, Kasey Clifford 45, Evan Holmes 48.
EHT—Brett Campbell 39, Brett Aleva 44, Andrew Ngo 44, Josh Ungerer 48.
Birdies—Alleva EHT.
Records—OC 2-2; EHT 3-0.
Mainland Regional 174,
Delsea Regional 207
At White Oaks Country Club (par 36)
MR—Michael Mitnick 39, Camille O’Halloran 43, Riley Mostecki 46, Madeline Kent 46.
DR—Mike Lim 46, Xavier Mullins 52, Vito Genna 53, Tyler Clark 56.
Birdies—Mitnick, O’Halloran, Madeline Kent, Evan Goldberg MR.
Records—MR 3-1; DR 2-1.
Absegami 207,
Bridgeton 265
At Seaview Pines Golf Club
B—Brian Perez 61, Martin Madera 63, Eric Carrasco 70, Will Santiago 71.
A—Will Stanwood 47, Jaylen Bennett 49, Andrew Waldman 52, Shane McNew 59.
Records—B 0-3; A 3-1.
Kingsway Regional 162,
Cumberland Reg. 243
At Running Deer Golf Club (par36)
KR—Rocco SanFelice 39, Carl Ernst 40, Brandon Farley 40, Bobby Johnson 43.
CR—Elias Straub 56, Kory Bietsch 56, Riley Anderson 64, Zachary May 67.
Records—KR 2-1; CR 1-2.
Southern Regional 171,
Point Pleasant Boro. 196,
Brick Township 230
At Hidden Creek Golf Club (par 36)
PPB—Bryan Hawthorne 44, Brennan Hall 47, Matt Buccino 47, Will Hall 58.
BT—Nahrwold Derek 48, Pete Destefano 51, Sean Kalp 59, Luke Boyle 64.
SR—Lasse Lehmann 38, Peter Fabian 42, Steven Oakes 43, Jonathan Sheehan 48.
Records—PPB 2-2; BT 0-2; SR 4-0.
Girls golf
Wall Twp. 212,
Red Bank Catholic 224,
Toms River East 238,
Barnegat 262
At Spring Meadow Golf Club (par 37)
WT—Brehm 46, Geer 48, Liskowitz 50, Tinacci 68.
RBC—Walch 45, Marquez 52, Carroll 63, Marasco 64.
B—Maschi 61, Pokluda 61, Adams 68, Glonek 72.
TRE—Madigan 48, Lorentzen 59, Kim 65, Goodall 66.
Birdies—Geer W.
Records—WT 7-0; RBC 3-1; B 3-5; TRE 1-4.
FROM THURSDAY
Central Reg. 215,
Barnegat 232,
Southern Reg. 237
At Atlantis Golf Club (par 36)
C— Victoria Mines 44, Athena Veghte 53, Briana Boyd 54, Jean Bustamante 64, Mackenzie Billhiemer 72.
B— Jasmine Reid 51, Kira Pokluda 59, Olivia Maschi 61, Kristen Glonek 61, Maidson Linton 65.
S— Mary Kate Reilly 52, Brenna Cousins 60, Megan Caputo 61, Julia Joannides 64, Erica Scheinberg 67.
Records— C 3-0, B 3-5, S 2-2.
Boys tennis
From Thursday
Vineland 5,
Oakcrest 0
At Vineland
Singles— Francis Virtucio d. zian Pena 6-1, 4-6, 0-0 (10-4); James Virtucio d. Andy Nguyen 6-2, 6-0; Primit Patel d. Christian Pimenta 6-2, 4-6 0-0 (10-8).
Doubles— V (Preet Patel, Sahil Patel) d. O (Hari Acharya, Justin Haye) 6-2, 6-0.
Records— V 3-0, O 1-2.
St. Augustine 5,
Ocean City 0
At Ocean City
Singles— Vince Coiro d. Mike Jacobsen 6-1, 6-0; Michael Giunta d. Luke Bowman 6-0, 6-0; Phil Ritchie d. Joe Kelly 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles— S (Rob Ritchie, Reilly Burhanna) d. O (Rich Flemming, John Lenoir) 6-0, 6-0; S (Conor Franz, Casey Burhanna) d. O (Terrance Crowley, Sean Roop) 6-0, 6-0.
Records— S 2-0, O 1-1.
Pinelands Reg. 4,
Jackson Liberty 1
At Jackson Liberty
Singles— Brian Delbury P d. Connor Kavvas 6-0, 6-0; Lars Edeen J d. Andrew Schulz 6-4, 6-2; Arpit Gainder P d. Young Cho 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles— P (Samuel Cardillo, Josh Kline) d. J (Vincent Pawlak, Michael Rodrigues) 6-2, 7-6 (7-5); P (Kieran Sundermann, Adam Grelak) d. J (Matthew Panebianco, Kevin Holsey) 6-0, 0-6, 7-6 (11-9).
Records— P 3-0, J 2-2.
Millville 3,
Pennsville 2
At Millville
Singles— Kevin Smith M d. Humza Ata 6-3, 6-1; Stephen Schneider P d. Ralph Martin 6-2, 6-1; William Muhlbaier M d. Brandon Miller 6-3, 7-5.
Doubles— P (Wyatt Gant, Dallas Dilks) d. V (Gavin Smith, Matthew Price) 6-3, 6-0; M (John Sheppard, Jacob Lewis) d. P (Joe Wilson, Ryan Roy) 6-4, 2-6, 6-3.
Records— M 2-1, P 2-1.
Middle Twp. 5,
Cedar Creek 0
At Middle Twp.
Singles— Max Gilbert d. Sean Snyder 6-1, 6-2; Nick Gibboni d. Andy Geffard 6-1, 6-0; Justin Price d. Bradley Garber 6-0, 6-3.
Doubles— M (Teo Dimitrov, John Leahy) d. C (Caidan Blanchard, Oscar Perez) 6-1, 6-2.
Records— M 1-1, C 0-1.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.