High school golfers Drue Nicholas, of St. Augustine Prep, Connor Carney, of Pinelands Regional, and James Dalzell, of Holy Spirit, will each move on to the state Tournament of Champions at 11 a.m. Monday at Hopewell Valley Golf Club in Hopewell.
Nicholas, a junior, shot a 1-over 73 with six birdies Thursday at Mountain View Golf Club in Ewing to finish tied for third individually in the South Jersey Non-Public A Tournament. Carney, a senior, was part of a three-way tie for fourth place in with a 6-over 78 on Tuesday in the South-Central Jersey Group III Tournament at Twisted Dune Golf Club in Egg Harbor Township. Dalzell, a sophomore, placed fourth with a 9-over 81 on Thursday in the South Jersey Non-Public B Tournament at Mountain View.
The top two teams in each tournament and the top five individuals, including ties, advanced to the TOC.
St. Augustine finished third in Non-Public A with a score of 328, just missing the Tournament of Champions as a team. St. Joseph-Metuchen finished second with a 327. Holy Spirit was third in Non-Public B at 368. Pinelands totaled 350 for sixth in the South-Central Group II team scoring.
Nicholas tied with Trevor Terpanick, of St. Joseph-Metuchen, for third in Non-Public A as both shot 73. Jack Wall, of Christian Brothers Academy, won with a 70.
“Obviously I’m upset that the team didn’t make (the TOC) because I think this was a year that we could have won it,” said Nicholas, a 16-year-old Egg Harbor Township resident. “I’ll try to make the best of it without them there.
“All in all, I’m happy with my round (Thursday). I had six birdies, but there were some bogeys, too. I’ll have to learn from my mistakes. I had a double-bogey on the 10th hole, but I had birdies on the 11th and 12th to go 2-under.”
