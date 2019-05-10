The Mainland Regional High School golf team beat ACIT 172-174 in a Cape-Atlantic League matchup Friday.
Michael Mitnick shot a 38 for Mainland (13-3-1). Riley Mostecki finished at 42. Madeline Kent shot a 44, and Evan Goldberg shot a 48.
Thomas Jost led ACIT (7-9) with a 36 and three birdies.
At Vineyard National at Renault (par xx)
M— PJ Schulte 42, Andrew Kapp 42, Dan Holman 46, Nicky Salfi 49.
C— Josh McKensie 43, Justin Cartwright 47, Rachael Kraly 50, Mike Loper 51.
Birdies— Schulte (1), Kapp (1), Holman (1).
Records— M 12-3, C 7-8.
Boys tennis
Middle Twp. 5,
Buena Reg. 0
At Buena Reg.
Singles— Max Gilbert d. Paul Ritondaro 6-0, 6-0; Nick Gibboni d. David Shevchenko 6-1, 6-1; Justin Price d. Bryce Anthonson 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles— John Leahy-Teo Dimitrov by forfeit; Colby Watts-Owen Carlson by forfeit.
Records— M 13-2, B 1-11.
Absegami 5,
Wildwood Catholic 0
Singles— Austin Snyder A d. Conor Farrell WC 6-1, 6-0; Karan Panyda A d. Liam Grimes WC 6-0, 6-7, 10-6; Pratham Millu A d. Scott Fiore WC 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles— Aaron Ng-Yash Patel A d. Elijah Diantonio-Brett Bower WC 6-2, 6-1; Akash Patel-Nelson Giang A won by forfeit.
No. 7 Mainland Reg. 5,
Ocean City 0
At Mainland Reg.
Singles— Anand Thakkar d. Mike Jacobsen 6-3, 6-3; Santo Carroccia d. Luke Bowman 6-1, 6-2; William Ong d. Joe Kelly 6-3, 6-1..
Doubles— Daniel Wise-Ryan Pellegrino d. Rich Flemming-John Lenoir 6-4, 6-1; Aaryan Deshpande-Jack Palaia d. Sean Roop-Kraig Redmond 6-2, 1-6, 0-0 (10-5).
Records— M 13-2, O 6-8.
Pinelands Reg. 5,
Barnegat 0
At Pinelands Reg.
Singles— Brian Delbury d. Zach Zentz 6-0, 6-2; Andrew Schulz d. Billy Powers 6-0, 6-2; Arpit Gainder by forfeit.
Doubles— Josh Kline-Kieran Sundermann d. Noah Stickel-Robert Wallace 6-0, 6-0; Brian Rood-Iskender Yilmaz d. Richard Lynch-Robert Kociban 6-2, 6-1.
Records— P 12-1, B 1-16.
Southern Reg. 5,
Toms River South 0
At Southern Reg.
Singles— Eloin Dunwoody d. Dante Pizzi 6-2, 6-3; Logan Van Liew d. Ryan Lynn 6-4, 6-4; Joseph Dunwoody d. Harrison Jacobus 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles— Jake Henderson-Dan Sullivan d. Dave Maloney-Jimmy Cohen 6-0, 6-0; Chris Marinelli-Matt Terhune d. Gavin Julian-Connor Ricardi 6-2, 6-1.
Records— S 12-3. T 3-12.
From Thursday
S.J. Group II Playoffs
First Round
(8) Cedar Creek 3,
(9) Cumberland Reg. 2
At Cedar Creek
Singles— Sean Snyder CC d. William Quick C 6-0, 6-0; Andy Geffard CC d. Bobby Thompson C 6-3, 6-1; Aidan Kennedy C d. Bradley Garber CC 7-6 (7-2), 6-1.
Doubles— Colin Banta-Caiden Blanchard CC d. Dylan Dragotta-Vraj Patel C 6-3, 6-2; Leevi Herrera-Dev Patel C d. Justin Einwechter-Chase Blanchard CC 6-4, 6-4.
Records— Cedar Creek 9-2, Cumberland 6-9
Note: (8) Cedar Creek plays (1) Haddonfield on Tuesday.
Pinelands Reg. 5,
Donovan Catholic 0
At Donovan Catholic
Singles— Brian Delbury P d. Luke Martin 6-3, 6-1; Andrew Schulz P d. Carson Barry 6-0, 4-6, 7-6 (16-14); Arpit Gainder P d. Mark Finnegan 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles— Samuel Cardillo-Josh Kline P d. Niko Swenson-Dan Caputo 6-2, 6-0; Kieran Sundermann-Adam Grelak P d. Matt Melon-Brendan Ion 6-4, 6-2.
Records— Pinelands 11-1, Donovan Catholic 10-8.
