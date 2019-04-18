Millville High School’s golf team won the 2019 Cumberland County Golf Tournament at Town & Country Golf Links in Woodstown on Wednesday.

It was the Thunderbolts’ third straight tournament title.

“The boys have been working really hard,” Millville coach Mike LaTorre said. “We’ve had a match almost every day in April, so it was nice to see all that work pay off.”

Millville competed with Cumberland Regional, Woodstown, Pennsville and Schalick at the par-72 course.

The Bolts were led by Mike Resch, who shot a 90. Tim Wright shot a 96. Leon Borek (105) and Brandon Garton (106) rounded out the scorers for the Thunderbolts (4-6).

Resch also took home the individual championship for his performance. After a 17th-hole hiccup, Resch actually thought he lost his lead; but the team gave him the good news after the final hole.

“He didn’t actually think he won,” LaTorre said of the senior. “We kept it a surprise until he finished.”

