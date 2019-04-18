St. Augustine Prep’s golf team beat Atlantic County Institute of Technology 159-191 in a Cape-Atlantic League matchup at Buena Vista Country Club on Thursday.
For the Hermits, Drue Nicholas and Mike DeLong each shot a 38 at the par-36 course. Jonathan Prussel shot a 41, and Pat Coyle shot a 42. St. Augustine improved to 10-0.
Hunter Reese shot a 42 to lead ACIT (4-6). Tom Jost finished at 45. Jennifer Nilson (49) and Logan Williamson (55) rounded out the scoring for the Red Hawks.
Pinelands Reg. 165,
Central Reg. 215
At Sea Oaks Golf Course (par 36)
P— Connor Carney 36, Austin Carney 42, Tom Reilly 42, David Laney 45.
C— Lenny Lenahan 37, Ryan Hough 58, Kevin Coffey 59, Thomas Donachy 61.
Birdies— C- Lennahan (3), P- Carney (2).
Records— Pinelands 4-0. Central Reg. 3-7.
Boys lacrosse
Absegami 16,
Winslow Twp. 1
Sean Warren, Matt Maggi and Ryan Wilkins had three goals apiece for Absegami (6-3). Paul McColgan, Dylan Mooney and AJ Kern each added two. Brody Nanek had one. Luke Wescoat had nine saves.
Chris Nutter scored for Winslow (1-8).
Southern Reg. 11,
Hightstown 8
Aaron Hutchinson had four goals and an assist for Southern (6-2). Ajani Steverson had two goals and two assists. Ryan Sinisky had two goals and an assist. Cade Johnson scored two, and Jake Hughes added one.
Jake Haug had six goals and an assist for Hightstown (4-6). Andrew Daunt had two goals and an assist. Ike Marino had two assist. Lucas Marino, Liam Connolly and Alex Feyas added an assist apiece.
Hightstown; 1 3 3 1—8
Southern; 4 2 3 2—11
Delran 16,
Egg Harbor Twp. 5
AJ Patroni had two goals for Egg Harbor Township (1-9). Chance Sechrest, Andrew Venuto and Connor Grell had a goal apiece.
Delran improved to 4-5.
Girls lacrosse
Mainland Reg. 20,
Absegami 8
Casey Murray had six goals and an assist for Mainland (5-3). Juliana Medina had two goals and two assists. Mary McLaughlin, Samantha Rothman and Courtney Wolf added two goals apiece. Robin Spector had a goal and three assists. Other scorers were Cassie Sher (1), Meghan Pellegrino (1), Ashley Smith (1) Rileigh Booth (1) and Charlotte Walcoff. Ciara Reeves had 20 saves.
Elizabeth Picardi had five goals for Absegami (4-5). Kelly Askins had two, and Haleigh Schafer had one.
Absegami; 3 5—8
Mainland; 14 6—20
Boys volleyball
Pleasantville 2,
LEAP Academy 0
Pleasantville beat LEAP Academy 25-4, 25-18.
Iram Vazquez had four kills and two digs for Pleasantville (2-5). John Catapang had two assists, two aces and one kill.
Southern Reg. 2,
Pennsauken 0
Southern beat Pennsauken 25-8, 25-10.
Jack Healy had two kills, two assists and five aces for Southern (11-0). Logan Lipositz had five digs and three aces. Justin Kean had six kills, one block and one assist.
Boys tennis
Wildwood 4,
Highland Reg. 1
At Highland
Singles— Mateo Perez W d. Jaime Hernandez H 2-6, 6-0, 6-2; Dennis Olgun W d. Thomas Bowen H 5-7, 6-2, 7-5; Alfredo Juarez W d. Simon Vanderslice H 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles— Connor Evangelisto-Jeffery Greiner H d. Karl Brown-Julio Rivera W 7-6 (7-4), 6-1; Kevin Cruz Valle-Sebastian Rivera W d. Michael DiCamillo-Jaime Hernandez H 6-0, 6-2.
Records— Wildwood 2-5, Highland 0-7.
Southern Reg. 5
Brick Twp. 0
At Brick Twp.
Singles— Elion Dunwoody S d. Chris Kniss B 6-0, 6-1; Logan Van Liew S d. Andrew Check B 6-0, 6-0; Joseph Dunwoody S d. Fahim Rabbi B 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles— Jake Henderson-Dan Sullivan S d. David Stritch-Pete Salamone B 6-1, 6-2; Chris Marinelli-Matt Terhune S d. Jason Norman-Rafael Ferrira B 6-0, 6-2.
Records— Southern Reg. 5-2, Brick Twp. 0-8.
From Wednesday
Pinelands Reg. 5,
Point Pleasant Boro 0
At Pinelands Reg.
Singles— Brian Delbury d. Tom Nemeth 6-0, 6-3; Andrew Schulz d. Jackson Tremblay 6-0, 6-1; Arpit Gainder d. Chris Romanchak 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles— Samuel Cardillo-Josh Kline d. David Ackerman-Tom Liggett 6-0, 6-3; Adam Grelak-Carter Mathis d. Tom-Beckedorff-Tucker Tremblay 6-2, 6-2.
Records— PR 5-0, PPB 7-4.
Middle Twp. 5,
Wildwood Catholic 0
At Wildwood Catholic
Singles— Max Gilbert d. Conor Farrell 6-0, 6-1; Nick Gibboni d. Liam Grimes 6-0, 6-2; Justin Price d. Scott Fiore 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles—Teo Dimitrov-John Leahy d. Elijah Diantonio-Richard Ferachio 6-1, 6-0; Colby Watts-Owen Carlson d. Sam Francis and Michael Klein 6-0, 6-0.
Records— MT 6-2; WC 1-3.
Cedar Creek 5,
Buena Reg. 0
At Cedar Creek
Singles— Sean Synder d. Paul Ritondaro 6-0, 6-0; Andy Geffard d. David Shevchenko 6-0, 6-0; Bradley Carber d. Jack Rubbo 6-0, 6-1
Doubles— Colin Banta-Caiden Blanchard d. Bryce Anthonson-Caedan Colon 6-1, 6-2; Justin Einwechter-Oscar Perez d. Branden Perez-Brennan Perez 6-0, 6-0.
Records— C 5-1, B 1-6.
