Ocean City High School’s Kasey Clifford shot an 81 to tie for fourth place in a field of 92 girls Monday at the Red Devil Invitational golf tournament at Copper Hill Country Club in Ringoes, Hunterdon County.
The senior had three birdies.
“It was my best score for 18 holes,” said Clifford, an 18-year-old Longport resident. “A couple holes didn’t go too well, but I came up with some birdies and pars to keep me going. My best shot was about a 25-foot putt for birdie on the back nine.”
Clifford will continue her golfing career next year for NCAA Division III Westminster College, in New Wilmington, Pennsylvania.
Also Ocean City, Gina Schmid shot a 102. Brynn Bowman, a junior, shot a 111 in her first 18-hole tournament.
Yoona Kim of Immaculate Heart Academy shot a 74 to win.
TUESDAY’s MATCHES
St. Augustine Prep 158,
Absegami 218
At Seaview Bay Golf Club (par 36)
SA— Drue Nicholas (37), Mike Delong (38), Jonathan Prussell (39), Owen Haldeman (44).
A— Will Stanwood (52), Jaylen Bennett (55), Shane Mcnew (58) Brian Deviney (53).
Birdies— DeLong (3), Nicholas (2), Prussel (2), Haldeman SA.
Records—SA 5-0; A 4-2.
Mainland Reg. 158,
Ocean City 174
At Linwood Country Club (par 34)
MR— Camille O’Halloran 34, Michael Mitnick 40, Madeline Kent 40, Riley Mostecki 44.
OC— Kasey Clifford 40, Luke Neff 42, Josh Barnes 44, Gina Schmid 48.
Birdies— O’Halloran (2), Kent (2), Clifford (1).
Records— MR 5-1.
Lacey Twp. 235
Southern Reg. 249
At Cedar Creek Golf Course (par 36)
L— Kylee Bragg 49, Julia Kuzan 58, Madison Zrinski 63, Sierra Reilly 65.
S— Mary Kate Reilly 53, Julia Joannides 64, Brenna Cousins 66, Erica Scheinberg 66.
Birdies— Sierra Reilly (1).
Records— L 3-0, S 2-5.
Middle Twp. 165,
Wildwood Catholic 209
At Avalon Golf Club (par 36)
M— Andrew Kapp 40, PJ Schulte 41, Nick Salfy 41, Dan Holman 43, Laura Porto 45.
W— Kieron Kelly 47, Jared Hopping 52, PJ Bogle 54, Cory Krause 56, Tommy Golden 64.
Birdies— Kelly (1).
Records— M 4-0, W 0-2.
Lower Cape May Reg. 184,
St. Joseph 204
At Cape May National (par 35)
L— Kolby Carter 38, Jack Perry 47, Matt Madsen 49, Joe Baker 50.
S— Brad Lomax 47, Jake DeMarco 47, Logan Rutt 49, Bobby Dees 61.
Birdies— Carter (1), DeMarco (1), Rutt (1).
Records— L 3-1, S 0-3.
Cape May Tech 178
Oakcrest 188
At Union League National (par 36)
C— Scott Wiltshire 43, Ruby Redmond 44, Chris Porto 45, Zach Johnson 46.
O— Dan Hartley 45, Nolan Harring 47, Cassie Booth 48, Vivek Kolli.
Birdies— Porto (1).
Records— C 3-1.
Egg Harbor Twp. 174,
Atlantic City 228
At McCullough’s Emerald Links (par 35)
EHT— Brett Campbell 43, Katrina Cabinian 43, Andrew Ngo 44, Colin Bagot 44.
AC— Andrew Mangel 46, Drew Latz 55, Jay Kapasiawala 63, Megan Hankinson 64.
Records— EHT 6-0, AC 0-3.
MORE From Monday
Cedar Creek 190,
St. Joseph 196
At Vineyard National at Renault (par 36)
CC—Josh McKensie (40), John Whaley (46), Justin Cartwright (51), Mike Loper (53).
SJ— Brad Lomax (42), Logan Rutt (50), Jake DeMarco (51), Adam Monacelli (53)
Birdies— McKensie CC; DeMarco SJ
Records—CC 2-2; SJ 0-2
Middle Twp. 170
Cape May Tech 177
At Union League National (par 36)
M— PJ Schulte 34, Andrew Kapp 43, Dan Holman 44, Nicky Salfy 49.
C— Chris Porto 43, David Wurtz 41, Scottie Wiltshire 44, Zach Johnson 49.
Birdies— Schulte (3), Kapp (1), Holman (1).
Records— M 3-0, C 2-1.
