Holy Spirit High School’s golf team beat Middle Township 165-177 in a Cape-Atlantic League matchup Friday.
James Dalzell led the Spartans with a 38, including two birdies. Anthony Lawler shot a 41. Kevin Curau and Joe Pontari shot a 42 and 44, respectively. Holy Spirit improved to 5-0.
PJ Schulte shot a 39 for Middle Township (6-1). Andrew Kapp had a birdie to finish at 43. Laura Porto (47) and Nicki Salfi (48) rounded put the scores for the Panthers.
Mainland Reg. 158,
Millville 203
At Eastlyn Golf Course (par 34)
MAIN— Michael Mitnick 35, Camille O’Halloran 38, Madeline Kent 42, Luca Bongiovanni 43.
MILL— Tim Wright 42, Mike Resch 51, Brandon Garton 54, DJ Somerville 56.
Records— MAIN 7-2, MILL 2-5.
Southern Reg. 163,
Manchester Twp. 230
At Ocean Acres Country Club (par 36)
S— Lasse Lehmann 39, Peter Fabian 41, Jeffrey Reilly 41, Jonathan Sheehan 42.
M— Ken Paulauskas 56, Katarina Durham 56, Kenny Scarabaggio 60, Richard Tate 61.
Records— S 9-0, M 0-7.
Cape May Tech 184,
Lower Cape May Reg. 193
At Cape May National (par 35)
C— Chris Porto 42, Scotty Wiltshire 45, David Wertz 47, Zach Johnson 50.
L— Kolby Carter 42, Jack Perry 45, Joe Baker 51, Austin Taylor 55.
Birdies— Carter (1), Porto (1).
Records— C 4-2, L 4-2.
Cedar Creek 180,
Wildwood Catholic 222
At Vineyard National at Renault (par 36)
CC— Josh McKensie (44), John Whaley (44), Liberty Nuttal (45), Justin Cartwright (47).
WW—PJ Bogle (52), Kieron Kelly (54), Tommy Golden (54), Cory Krause (62).
Birdies— McKensie, Kraly CC.
Records— CC 4-2; WC 0-4.
Ocean City 168,
ACIT 195
O— Evan Holmes 40, TJ Stanton 41, Luke Neff 43, Kasey Clifford 44.
A— Hunter Reese 38, Thomas Jost 47, Jennifer Nilson 51, Logan Williamson 59.
Birdies— Reese (1).
From Thursday
Southern Reg. 174,
Brick Memorial 184
At Hidden Creek Golf Course (par 36)
S— Lasse Lehmann 41, Peter Fabian 44, Jonathan Sheehan 44, Jeffrey Reilly 45.
B— Robbie Bransky 42, Evan Velasquez 46, Matt Davis 47, John DesRochers 49.
Records— S 8-0, B 5-2.
St. Joseph 199,
Wildwood Catholic 225
At Pinelands Golf Course (par 36)
WC—Kieron Kelly 48, Corey Krause 55, PJ Bogle 58, Tommy Golden 64.
SJ—Brad Lomax 41, Logan Rutt 49, Jake DeMarco 52, Adam Monacelli 57.
Birdies—Rutt SJ.
Records—WC 0-4; SJ 1-4.
CAPE MAY REG. 73,
Buena Reg. 219
At Buena Vista Country Club (par 36)
L— Kolby Carter 39, Joe Baker 39, Jack Perry 45, Matt Madsen 50.
B— Angelo Piazza 48, Ethan Weiss 56, Nick Kotova 57, Jon Burns 58.
Birdies— Baker (1).
Records— L 4-1, B 0-6.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.