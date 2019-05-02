The Cape-Atlantic League was represented well at the 2019 Carl Arena golf tournament at Valleybrook Country Club in Blackwood on Thursday.
St. Augustine Prep's golf team won the boys team tournament at the par-72 course in Camden County.
Mainland Regional's Camille O'Halloran won the girls individual tournament at Valleybrook.
O'Halloran and Ocean City's Kasey Clifford each shot a tournament-best 79 through 18. O'Halloran won on the second playoff hole.
The Hermits competed in a field of 60 schools.
Drue Nicholas led the Hermits with a 73. Mike Delong and Jackson Putney each shot a 79, and Jonathan Prussel finished with an 82 for a total team score of 313.
"It's a better feeling this year because last year, we finished second," St. Augustine coach Lenny Dolson said. "I'm really happy with the way the team played."
According to Nicholas, one of the biggest factor's in the win was a breakout performance from Putney.
"For Jackson Putney to shoot 79, I'm really proud of him," Nicholas said. "He's really coming around."
Nicholas also competed in the boys individual tournament. He finished tied for second.
St. Augustine also won the boys tournament in 2017, making Thursday's win their second in three years. Dolson knew his team sealed the deal as soon as he got back to their clubhouse.
"When I came back to the clubhouse and saw (the boys) all smiling, I knew we had won," Dolson said.
The Hermits, who remain undefeated at 13-0, begin state sectional playoffs next week.
Nicholas likes his team's chances entering the playoffs.
"This tournament definitely helps out (to prepare for the playoffs)," Nicholas said. "There's a few really good teams in our section, but I feel like if we play like we did today, we'll do great there."
