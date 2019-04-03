The St. Augustine Prep golf team finished with a score of 156 to win a quad-meet over Mainland Regional (167), Ocean City (184) and Pinelands Regional (216) on Wednesday afternoon at Buena Vista Country Club.
St. Augustine coach Lenny Dolson earned his 400th career win. The Hermits picked up three wins on the day.
Dolson, last year’s Press Coach of the Year, is 402-15 in 25 seasons, having qualified for the Tournament of Champions and captured the Cape-Atlantic League American Division title each spring.
The Hermits improved to 4-0.
“I am just ecstatic,” Dolson said. “I never thought when I started coaching here 22 years ago that I would have 400 wins. It just feels really good.”
Jonathon Prussel shot a 35, and Drue Nicholas, who was The Press Golfer of the Year in each of the previous two seasons, shot a 39. Mike DeLong shot a 40, and Jackson Putney shot a 42.
Dolson said he learned his love of golf from his father, Lenny Sr., and now he gets to pass that admiration down to his son, Lenny III, who is also on the St. Augustine golf team.
Last season, the Hermits finished 18-1, and captured the Galloway Invitational title. St. Augustine finished second at both the Garden State Cup and at the South Jersey Non-Public A tournament.
“It is a testament to the school,” Dolson said. “I owe a lot of gratitude to the school for allowing me to do it for so long. It makes me feel good when I see all my older kids grow up and still play golf.”
Absegami 205,
Vineland 246
At Sea View Golf Club (par 36)
A— Will Stanwood (41), Jaylen Bennett (52), Andrew Waldman (53), Shane Mcnew (59).
V— Dennis Maguire (53), Trevor Faranaccio (59), Cameron Ippolito (65) Luke Muroghi (69).
Birdies— Stanwood A.
Records— A 1-1; V 0-2.
Hammonton 179,
Clearview Reg. 182
At Pinelands Golf Course (par 36)
H— Noah Petracci (42), Olivia Strigh (43), Chad Syvertson (46), Paul Keller (48).
CR— Luciano DiLisciandro (42), Ty Williams (43), Gage Wolfle (47), Pearse Costello (50).
Records— H 2-0; CR 1-1.
Egg Harbor Twp. 161
Bridgeton 276
At McCullough’s Emerald Links
EHT—Josh Ungerer (39), Katrina Cabinian (40), Colin Bagot (41), Andrew Ngo (41).
B— William Santiago (68), Eric Carrasco (69), Gabriela Cruz (69), Brian Perez (70).
Birdies— Cabinian, Ungerer EHT.
Holy Spirit 177,
Cedar Creek 207
At Vineyard National (par 36)
HS— James Dalzell (37), Kevin Curan (42), Anthony Lawler (49), Alex DeJean (49).
CC— Josh McKensie (46), Justin Cartwright (52), Nick Kienzle (54), John Whaley (55).
Birdies— McKensie CC; Dalzell, Curan HS.
Records— HS 2-0; CC 1-1.
Barnegat 201,
Central Regional 220,
Manchester Twp. 226
At Atlantis Golf Club (par 36)
B— Kyle Smith (46), Peter Toth (48), Nick Spitz (953), Matthew Kulpa (54)
CR— Lenny Lenahan (42), Thomas Donachy (51), Kevin Coffey (63), Kobi Burg (64)
MR— Ken Paulauskas (54), Ryan Sogness (57), Richard Tate (57), Katarina Durham (58)
Records— B 2-1; CR 0-2; MT 0-3
Millville 195,
Schalick 200
At Centerton Golf Club (par 35)
M—Tim Wright 41, Mike Resch 47, DJ Somerville 53, Brandon Garton 54.
S—John Galasso 46, Matt Pacewicz 51, Nate Souder 51, John Fairman 52.
Records—Millville 2-0; Schalick 0-2.
Cape May Tech 178,
Buena Reg. 216
At Union League National (Par 36)
C— Chris Porto 42, Scott Wiltshire 42, Zach Johnson 45, Ruby Redmond 49.
B— Angela Piazza 53, Ross Ennis 54, Nazzareno Ripa 54, John Burns 55.
Birdies— Piazza (1).
Records— C 2-0, B 0-2.
Absegami 205,
Vineland 246
At Sea View Golf Course (par 36)
V— Dennis Maguire (53) Trevor Faranaccio 959), Cameron Ippolito (65) Luke Muroghi (69).
H— Will Stanwood (41) jaylen Bennett (52) Andrew Waldman (53) Shane Mcnew (59)
Records— A 1-1; V 0-2.
Pinelands Reg. 185
Donovan Catholic 200
At Bey Lea Country Club (par 36)
PR— Ryan Edwards (49), Aiden Grant (49), Evan Santos (51), Francis Hohwald (51).
DC— Ryan Edwards (49), Aiden Grant (49), Evan Santos (51), Francis Hohwald (51).
Records— PR 2-0; DC 0-2
Girls golf
Lacey Twp. 228,
Barnegat 242
At Cedar Creek
B— Olivia Maschi (58), Kristen Glonek (59), Madison Linton (62), Kira Pokluda (63)
LT— Emily Hamilton (53), Kylee Bragg (55), Madison Zrinski (58), Noelle Castle (62).
Records— LT 2-0; B 3-4.
Barnegat 125,
Southern Reg., 132
Toms River North 136,
Toms River East 137
At Atlantis Golf Club (par 36)
B— Jasmine Reid (30), Olivia Maschi (30), Kristen Glonek (32), Kira Pokluda (33).
TRN— Gia Pissot (27), Lexi Larsen (32), Kayla Mulligan (38), Lauren Youngblood (39).
TRE— Mikayla Madigan (32), Rachel Greiner (34), Sofia Sasso (34), Sydney Lorenzten (37).
SR— Julia Joannides (32), Brenna Cousins (32), Mary Kate Reilly (33), Erica Scheinberg (35)
Records— B 3-3; SR 2-2; TRN 1-2; TRE 0-5.
