The St. Augustine Prep golf team remained undefeated with a 146-222 victory over Millville in a Cape-Atlantic League match Wednesday.
The Hermits' Jonathan Prussel led with a 33. Mike DeLong shot a 36, and Jackson Putney shot 37. Drue Nicholas shot a 40 as St. Augustine Prep improved to 6-0).
For Millville (2-3), Tim Wright shot as 44. Leon Borek (57), DJ Somerville (60), Mason Marlee (61).
Mainland Reg. 159,
ACIT 185
At Linwood Country Club
ACIT—Hunter Reese (38), Thomas Jost (45), Jennifer Nilson (48), Derrick Barnaby (54).
MR—Michael Mitnick (37), Riley Mostecki (40), Luca Bongiovanni (40), Madeline Kent (42).
Birdies— Mitnick, Bongiovanni MR; Reese ACIT
Records—MR 6-1; ACIT 2-3.
Oakcrest 169,
Buena Reg. 200
At Blue Heron Pine Golf Club (par 36)
O—Dan Hartey (38), Nolan Harring (39), Vivik Kolli (42), Cassie Booth (50).
BR—Angelo Piazza (43), Ethan Weis (51), Nick Kotova (53), Mazzareno Ripa (53).
Birdies— Harring O; Piazza BR.
Records— N/A.
ACIT 175,
Bridgeton 261
At Bridgeton
ACIT—Hunter Reese 37, Thomas Jost 41, Jennifer Nilson 44, Derek Barnibie 53.
B—William Santiago 60, Brian Perez 65, Alejandro Valezquez 66, Martin Madeira 70.
Birdies—Jost ACIT.
Records—ACIT 2-2; B 0-7.
Middle Twp. 176,
St. Joseph 197
At Avalon Golf Club (par 36)
MT—P.J. Schulte (43), Andrew Kapp (44), Nicky Salfi (45), Laura Porto (44).
SJ—Brad Lomax (41), Jake Demarco (51), Adam Monacelli (52), Aiden Greenwood (53).
Birdies— Kapp MT; Lomax SJ.
Records— MT 5-0; SJ 0-3.
Barnegat 181,
Brick Twp. 209
At Cedar Creek Golf Club (par 36)
B—Peter Toth (45), Nick Spitz (45), Matthew Kulpa (46), James Davenport (48).
BT—Nahrwold Derek (41), Luke Boyle (54), Sean Kalp (57), Zach Rozell (57).
Records—B 4-1; BT 1-4.
From Tuesday
Toms River South 225,
Barnegat 236
At Atlantis Golf Club (par 36)
B— Jasmine Reid (56), Madison Linton (59), Olivia Maschi (59), Kristen Glonek (62)
TRS— Sarah Kukfa (44), Allison Lenz (58), Ashley Gangemi (59), Emma Grunin (64).
Records—TRS 1-0; B 4-8
Pennsville 201,
Wildwood 211
At Shore Club/ Wildwood Country Cub (par 36)
P— J.B. Chambers (40), Alex Pendleton (42), Jacob Pratz (56), Alyssa Sebell (63).
W— Tyler Tomlin (48), Jaxon Tomlin (50), Jared Lopez (56), Ahmed Benmiled (57)
Records— P 3-2; W 0-1
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.