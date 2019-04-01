Drue Nicholas shot a 36 to lead the St. Augustine Prep golf team to a 149-199 victory over ACIT in a non-conference match Monday.
The Hermits’ Jonathan Prussel and Jackson Putney each shot a 37, and Mike DeLong shot a 39. DeLong had three birdies, and Nicholas and Prussel each had two birdies for St. Augustine (1-0).
The Red Hawks’ Hunter Reese shot a team-leading 42. Thomas Jost shot a 48, Derek Barnibie shot a 53 and Jennifer Nilson shot a 56. ACIT fell to 0-1.
Mainland Reg. 168,
Atlantic City 222
At Brigantine Golf course (par 36)
AC— Andrew Mangel (49), Andrew Latz (53), Jay Kapasiawala (57), Megan Hankinson (63).
MR— Michael Mitnick (37), Riley Mostecki (41), Evan Goldberg (44), Madeline Kent (46).
Birdies—Mitnick, Mostecki MR.
Records—MR 1-0; AC 0-1.
Cape May Tech 186
St. Joseph 201
At Pinelands Golf Course (par 36)
SJ— Brad Lomax (48), Logan Rutt (49), Logan Zuber (52), Jake DeMarco (52)
CMT— Zach Johnson (40), Scotty Wiltshire (47), Chris Porto (48), David Wurst (51).
Birdies—Chris Porto (CMT).
Records— CMT (1-0), SJ 0-1.
Millville 202,
Bridgeton 252
At Eastlyn Golf Course (par 34)
B—Brian Perez (61), Eric Carrasco (62), Martin Madera (63), William Santiago (66).
M— Mike Resch (40), Tim Wright (52), Leon Borek (52), Brandon Garton (59).
Records—M 1-0; B 0-1.
Egg Harbor Twp. 162,
Vineland 229
At Buena vista Country club (par 36)
V— Kevin London (50), Trevor Faranaccio (54), Dennis Maguire (59), Luke Mereghi (66).
EHT— Brett Alleva (39), Andrew Ngo (40), Brett Campbell (41), Katrina Cabinian (42).
Records— EHT 1-0; V 0-1.
Ocean City 185,
Absegami 237
At Seaview Golf Course (par 35)
OC— Kasey Clifford (42, Luke Neff (46), TJ Stanton, (48), Josh Barnes (49).
A— Jaylen Bennett (55), Will Stanwood (55), Shane Mcnew (62) Andrew Waldman (65).
Records— OC 1-0; A 0-1.
Lower Cape May Reg. 185,
Wildwood Catholic 236
At Cape May National Golf Course (par 35)
WC— Keiron Kelly (51), P.J. Bogle (56), Nate Yost (64), Allie Fiore (66).
LCM— Kloby Carter (45), Joe Baker (46), Jack Perry (46), Matt Madsen (48).
Records— LCM 1-0; WC 0-1.
Hammonton 167,
GCIT 190
At Pitman Golf Course (par 35)
H—Noah Petracci 38, Luca Gherardi 42, Olivia Strigh 43, Chad Syvertson 44.
G—Nick DiPietro 45, Deryn Bullock 46, Ben Wagner 49, Derek Gant 50.
Records—H 1-0; GCIT 0-1.
Girls golf
Wall Twp. 208,
St. Rose 224,
Ranney 230,
Barnegat 250
At Spring Lake Golf Club (par 36)
WT—Brehm 47, Liskowitz 52, Thompson 54, Geer 55.
SR—K.Hickey 53, Crines 58, Bourke 58, DiTullio 58.
R—Effenberger 43, Henry 53, Bovino 66, Spear 68.
B—Pokluda 60, Linton 63, Reid 63, Glonek 64.
Records—WT 3-0; SR 2-1; R 1-2; B 0-3.
