Cape May Tech’s golf team beat Cedar Creek 169-198 in a Cape-Atlantic League match Tuesday.
Scott Wiltshire and Christ Porto led Cape May Tech (10-3) with scores of 40 on the par-34 Union League National course.
Zach Johnson shot a 43, and David Wurtz shot a 46.
Josh McKensie finished at 40 for Cedar Creek (7-7). Justin Cartwright shot a 47 with one birdie.
Nick Kienzle (55) and Rachael Kraly (56) rounded out the scoring for the Pirates.
Lower Cape May Reg. 174,
Buena Reg. 210
At Cape May National (par 35)
L— Kolby Carter 39, Joe Baker 43, Matt Madsen 45, Jack Perry 47
B— Nazzareno Ripa 50, Trivino Scotti 51, John Burns 54, Ethan Weiss 55
Birdies— Ripa (1).
Records— L 8-5, B 1-12.
ACIT 171,
Millville 204
At Eastlyn Golf Course (par 34)
A— Hunter Reese 33, Tommy Jost 40, Jennifer Nilson 47, Logan Williamson 51.
M— Tim Wright 42, Brandon Garton 47, Carly Thompson 55, DJ Somerville 60.
Records— ACIT 7-7, Millville 5-10.
Mainland Reg. 166,
Holy Spirit 169,
Vineland 257
At Linwood CC (par 36)
M— Michael Mitnick 37, Riley Mostecki 41, Camille O’Halloran 42, Evan Goldberg 46.
HS— James Dalzell 40, Kevin Curau 40, Nick Stroby 44, Anthony Lawler 45.
V- Denis Maguire 60, Trevor Faranaccio 63, Al Nanni 65, Luke Mereghi 69
Birdies— M- Mitnick, Mostecki. HS- Curau (3), Dalzell, Lawler.
Records— Mainland 12-3, Vineland 1-13, Holy Spirit 10-2.
Mainland Reg. 172,
Oakcrest 196
At Avalon Golf Course (par 36)
M— PJ Schulte 38, Andrew Kapp 42, Nicky Salfi 46, Laura Porto 46.
O— Cassie Booth 47, Varsha Mudalair 49, Zachary Dittus 49, Daniel Hartey 51.
Birdies— M- Schulte.
Records— Mainland 10-1, Oakcrest 8-7.
Wildwood 199,
Penns Grove 213
At Shore Club (par 36)
W— Tyler Tomlin 44, Ahmed Benmiled 49, Jaxon Tomlin 53, Divad Reyes 53.
PG— Deondre Pollard 49, Kevin Halpert 51, Nick Verdecchio 54, James Emel 59.
Records— Wildwood 4-7, Penns Grove 2-6.
Hammonton 166,
Highland Reg. 207
At Pinelands Golf Course (par 36)
H—Noah Petracci 40, Joseph D. Calderone 41, Chad Syvertson 42, Olivia Strigh 43.
HR—Jason Evans 47, Rob Shaw 48, Joey Bryant 56, Mason Amanto 56
Records—Hammonton 7-4; Highland 0-10.
Holy Spirit 163,
Buena Reg. 214
At Buena Vista Country Club (par 36)
BR—Kevin Curau 37, James Dalzell 38, Anthony Lawler 42, Ryan Yost 46.
HS—Angelo Piazza 52, Ethan Weiss 50, Nazzareno Ripa 58, Jon Burns 54.
Birdies— Curau, Dalzell HS.
Middle Twp. 168,
Wildwood Catholic 211
At the Shore Club (par 36)
MT—PJ Schulte 40, Andrew Kapp 42, Nick Salfie 42, Dan Holman 44.
WC—Kieron Kelly 48, Cory Krause 50, PJ Bogle 53, Tommy Golden 60
Records— Middle Twp. 9-1; Wildwood Catholic 1-9.
From Monday
Cape May Tech 179,
Oakcrest 188
At Blue Heron Pines (par 36)
CMT—Scott Wiltshire 40, Chris Porto 44, Zach Johnson 46, Alyssa Hicks 49
O—Nolan Harring 40, Dan Hartey 48, Cassie Booth 49, Zach Dittus 51.
Pennsville 215,
Wildwood 218
W—Tyler Tomlin 50, Jaxon Tomlin 53, Divad Reyes 55, Ahmed Benmiled 60
P— Alex Pendleton 39, David Raine 53, Josh Brigham 61, Jacob Lackey 62.
Records— Pennsville 6-6; Wildwood 3-7.
From Friday
Gloucester Catholic 168,
Wildwood 199
At Westwood Golf Course (par 36)
W—Tyler Tomlin 45, Jaxon Tomlin 49, Jared Lopez 52, Divad Reyes 53.
GC—Conor Regan 40, Matt Sasher 41, Max Burnite 43, Nick Myers 44.
Records— Gloucester Catholic 7-1; Wildwood 3-6.
From Monday, April 29
Gloucester Catholic 190,
Wildwood 217
At The Shore Club (par 36)
GC—Conor Regan 43, Max Burnite 47, Matt Sasher 48, Nick Myers 52
W—Tyler Tomlin 46, Jaxon Tomlin 52, Divad Reyes 58, Ahmed Benmiled 61.
Records— Gloucester Catholic 7-1; Wildwood 3-6.
Girls golf
Lacey Twp. 237,
Southern Reg. 257
At Atlantis Golf Club (par 36)
LT—Kylee Bragg 52, Julia Kuzan 56, Madison Zrinski 61, Noelle Castle 62.
SR—Julia Joannides 62, Mary Kate Reilly 63, Erica Scheinberg 65, Brenna Cousins 67.
Records—Lacey 7-3; Southern 3-11.
