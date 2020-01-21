Steve Gooden won two races to help Ocean City High School boys swimming defeat Cedar Creek 107-58 Tuesday in a Cape-Atlantic League interdivisional meet.
Gooden took the 200 freestyle and 100 backstroke in 2 minutes, 4.57 seconds and 1:04.04, respectively.
The Pirates' Omar Mohamed won the 100 freestyle in 1 minute flat.
Ocean City 107,
Cedar Creek 58
At Ocean City Aquatic & Fitness Center, meters
200 Medley Relay— O (Steve Gooden, Ethan McCarron, Pat Armstrong, Dom DiPilato) 2:00.67; 200 Freestyle— Gooden O 2:04.57; 200 IM— McCarron O 2:31.67; 50 Freestyle— Nick Bianchi O 27.70; 100 Butterfly— Armstrong O 1:05.16; 100 Freestyle— Omar Mohamed C 1:00.00; 500 Freestyle— Joe Ardelean O 5:05.63; 200 Freestyle Relay— O (Tanner Driscoll, DiPilato, McCarron, Armstrong) 1:49.59; 100 Backstroke— Gooden O 1:04.04; 100 Breaststroke— Mohamed C 1:19.07; 400 Freestyle Relay— C (Michael Bolger, Andres Carpio, Nathan Goodrich, Mohamed) 4:18.81.
Records— Ocean City 7-3, Cedar Creek 8-2.
No. 5 Mainland Reg. 133,
Middle Township 37
At Mainland, meters
200 Medley Relay—MR (Robert Kernan, Cole Garbutt, Evan Denn, Josh Phillips) 2:01.20; 200 Freestyle—Liam Garbutt MR 2:04.82; 200 IM—James Bradley MR 2:27.46; 50 Freestyle—Charlie Sher MR 26.42; 100 Butterfly—C. Garbutt MR 1:02.03; 100 Freestyle—Matt Giannantonio MR 59.80; 400 Freestyle—Evan Folk MR 4:37.96; 200 Freestyle Relay—MR (Giannantonio, Denn, Phillips, L. Garbutt) 1:49.18; 100 Backstroke—Bradley MR 1:07.02; 100 Breaststroke—Aaron Thompson MR 1:13.22; 400 Freestyle Relay—MR (Denn, Giannantonio, C. Garbutt, L. Garbutt) 3:59.71.
Records—Middle 7-3; Mainland 9-2.
