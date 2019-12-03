Steve Gooden took first in the 100-meter freestyle and the 100-meter backstroke to help Ocean City High School boys swimming beat Atlantic City 127-43 Tuesday during a Cape-Atlantic League American Division meet.
Ocean City won every race to start their season 1-0 while Atlantic City fell to 0-1.
Nick Bianchi, Pat Armstrong, Jackson Agnellini, Max Carter, Dolan Grisbaum and Ethan McCarron all won individual races.
Boys swimming
Ocean City 127,
Atlantic City 43
At Ocean City, meters
200 Medley Relay—O (Ethan McCarron, Dolan Grisbaum, Pat Armstrong, Steve Gooden) 1:58.78; 200 Freestyle—Nick Bianchi O 2:14.40; 200 IM—Pat Armstrong O 2:29.20; 50 Freestyle—Jackson Agnellini O 27.26; 100 Butterfly—Max Carter O 1:05.63; 100 Freestyle—Steve Gooden O 55.91; 500 Freestyle— Dolan Grisbaum O 4:36.66 200 Freestyle Relay—O (Steve Gooden, Pat Armstrong, Ethan McCarron, Dolan Grisbaum) 1:47.71; 100 Backstroke—Steve Gooden O 1:09.65; 100 Breaststroke—Ethan McCarron O 1:14.64; 400 Freestyle Relay—O (Max Carter, Matthew Woodside, Nick Bianchi, Joe Ardelean) 4:11.73.
Records—Ocean City 1-0, Atlantic City 0-1.
Mainland Reg. 120,
Rancocas Valley Reg. 50
At Mainland Reg., meters
200 Medley Relay— M (Mason Bushay, Aaron Thompson, Cole Carbutt, James Bradley) 2:09.11; 200 Freestyle— Evan Falk M 2:08.20; 200 IM— Paul Dragon R 2:17.98; 50 Freestyle— Liam Garbutt M 25.02; 100 Butterfly— C. Garbutt 1:03.28; 100 Freestyle— L. Garbutt M 55.03; 400 Freestyle— Falk M 4:32.49; 200 Freestyle Relay— M (C. Garbutt, Charlie Sher, Matt Giannantonio, L. Garbutt) 1:46.28; 100 Backstroke— Bushay M 1:04.01; 100 Breaststroke— Dragon R 1:09.92; 400 Freestyle Relay— M (Falk, Evan Denn, Bushay, L. Garbutt) 3:54.22.
Records— M 1-0, R 0-1.
Holy Spirit 92,
Wildwood Catholic 72
At Wildwood Catholic, yards
200 Medley Relay—W (Grace Stuart, Cole Diller, James Sawyer, Leilani Wong) 2:08; 200 Freestyle—Elle Summers H 2:26; 200 IM—Leilani Wong W 2:51; 50 Freestyle—Phil Seeger H 25.80; 100 Butterfly—Leilani Wong W; 100 Freestyle—Phil Seeger H 57.12; 500 Freestyle—Elle Summers H 6:27; 200 Freestyle Relay—H (Mike Gaguski, Halle Burns, Ian Valiante, Elle Summers); 100 Backstroke—Halle Burns H 1:19; 100 Breaststroke—Aidan Driscoll H 1:29; 400 Freestyle Relay—H (Elle Summers, Mike Gaguski, Cassidy Ross, Phil Seeger).
Records—N/A.
Girls swimming
Southern Reg. 134,
Lacey Twp. 33
At St. Francis Aquatic Center, yards
200 Medley Relay— S (Veronica Ruoff, Hallie Gallagher, Mia Amirr, Kailey Matthews) 2:05.05; 200 Freestyle— Payton Nork S 2:19.01; 200 IM— Olivia auge S 2:34.28; 50 Freestyle— Mohini Jani S 29.83; 100 Butterfly— Kaylyn Iusan S 1:09.32; 100 Freestyle— Phoebe Sprague S 1:02.94; 500 Freestyle— Madeline Krason S 6:56.25; 200 Freestyle Relay— S (Gianna Antinora, Ava Ruff, Gallagher, Nathalie Rodriguez) 1:58.92; 100 Backstroke— Chloe Furlong S 1:12.47; 100 Breaststroke— Jessica Paulillo S 1:20.23; 400 Freestyle Relay— S (Abigail Malandro, Brooke Boyd, Krason, Emily Keenan).
Records— Southern 1-0, Lacey 0-1.
Cumberland Reg. 115,
Williamstown 48
At GCIT, yards
200 Medley Relay— C (Caroline Kennedy, Melissa Lowry, Aashee Patel, Any Jespersen) 2:05.82; 200 Freestyle— Lowry C 1:57.00; 200 IM— Elivia Lively C 2:52.64; 50 Freestyle— Jespersen C 28.51; 100 Butterfly— Patel C 1:19.09; 500 Freestyle— Mackenzie Cheesman C 8:02.47; 200 Freestyle Relay— C (Annakela Modri, Jespersen, Patel, Lowry) 1:54.26; 100 Backstroke— Kennedy C 1:17.78; 100 Breaststroke— Modri C 1:21.13; 400 Freestyle Relay— C (Renee Sheppard, Modri, Gianna Trexler, Lively) 4:57.01.
Records— Cumberland 1-0, Williamstown 0-1.
Ocean City 100,
Atlantic City 70
At Ocean City, meters
200 Medley Relay—A (Megan Fox, Sarah Tran, Grace Gaskill, Olivia Kulakowski) 2:11.33; 200 Freestyle—Megan Fox A 2:09.81; 200 IM—Katie Barlow O 2:36.49; 50 Freestyle—Claudia Scherbin O 28.21; 100 Butterfly—Emily Myers O 1:14.48; 100 Freestyle—Claudia Scherbin O 1:01.92; 400 Freestyle—Megan Fox A 4:31.60; 200 Freestyle Relay—O (Alex Antonov, Brooke Powell, Lilly Teofanova, Claudia Scherbin) 1:55.51; 100 Backstroke—Olivia Kulakowski A 1:10.44; 100 Breaststroke—Sarah Tran A 1:23.17; 400 Freestyle Relay—O (Katie Barlow, Lilly Teofanova, Olivia Scherbin, Alex Antonov) 4:19.22.
Records—N/A.
Mainland Regional 135,
Rancocas Valley REG. 35
At Mainland Regional, meters
200 Medley Relay—M (Summer Cassidy, Sophie Sherwood, Maddie Falk, Grace Gallagher) 2:09.17; 200 Freestyle—Monica Iordanov M 2:17.69; 200 IM—Summer Cassidy M 2:33.23; 50 Freestyle—Grace Gallagher M 28.74; 100 Butterfly—Maddie Galk M 1:09.66; 100 Freestyle—Monica Iordanov M 1:02.29; 400 Freestyle—Alex Batty M 4:59.61; 200 Freestyle Relay—M (Monica Iordanov, Sophie Sherwood, Riliegh Booth, Julia Goodman) 1:57.36; 100 Backstroke—Summer Cassidy M 1:10.44; 100 Breaststroke—Sophie Sherwood M 1:24.34; 400 Freestyle Relay—M (Emma Barnhart, Julia Goodman, Monica Iordanov, Grace Gallagher) 4:22.52.
Records—Mainland 1-0, Rancocas 0-1.
Girls bowling
Gloucester Tech 4, Hammonton 0 : G: Gianna McGahan (203 game, 485 series); Megan Prettyman (181 game, 466 series); H: Julia Simpers (155 game, 354 series); Ashlynne Scardino (135 game, 378 series)
From Monday
West Deptford 3, Egg Harbor Twp. 1 : W: Meredith Citrone (168 game, 484 series); Re Ferris (175 game, 464 series) E: Aubrey Lloyd (216 game, 530 series); Amy Vu (191 game, 515 series)
Boys bowling
From Monday
West Deptford 4, Egg Harbor Twp. 0 : W: Brandon Parker (256 game, 714 series); Shane McDonald (257 game, 705 series) E: Gabe Depor (244 game, 619 series); Ivan Wang (213 game, 575 series)
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.