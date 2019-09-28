hslivesoccer.jpg

DiElmo nets 3, Pinelands beats No. 11 Barnegat

Cole Gordon scored twice to lead Egg Harbor Township High School boys soccer to a 2-1 win over Moorestown High School in a non-conference game Saturday.

Gordon scored first for Egg Harbor Township (10-1) on a corner kick from Nicolas Rubio in the second half.

Dov McGuire-Berk then tied the game for Moorestown (6-3).

Cole Gordon scored the game winner in double overtime on another header. This time off a corner kick from Kevin Aguiriano.

Tyler Weller had six saves for the Eagles. Kevin Muhic made eight saves for Moorestown.

Holmdel 3,

Pinelands Reg. 1

Jack Giamanco scored all three goals for Holmdel (11-0). John Hart scored off an assist from James Cahill for the Wildcats (4-2-1).

From Friday

ACIT 2,

Millville 0

Lasana Konneh and Isidro Sanchez each scored once for the Red Hawks (4-5). Sanchez and Manolo Franco each had an assist. Niko Rzotkiewicz made eight saves for the shutout.

