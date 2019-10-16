Egg Harbor Township High School girls soccer goaltender Grace Baumgartel recorded her ninth shutout this season last Thursday when the Eagles won 8-0 over ACIT in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division game.
Baumgartel’s performance set the single-season shutout record for the program. The senior made four saves in the game.
The previous record was eight shutouts by Courtney Budd in 2011 and Chelsea Soltis in 2008, according to EHT coach Christian Wiech.
“She is a great kid,” Wiech said. “She is a hard worker. She really does deserve all the recognition that she can get. She was just chosen homecoming queen, too.”
On Tuesday, EHT (10-4) earned the 14th seed in the South Jersey Soccer Coaches Association tournament. The Eagles will play third-seeded Ocean City in a game to be played by Saturday.
In Baumgartel’s record-setting game, Nicole Danz scored three and had an assist. Madison Morgan scored twice and had an assist. Kristen Semet had three assists. Samantha Murphy, Hayley Duncan and Lauren Ebner each scored.
“Grace has been a student of the position and the game these last four years,” Wiech said. “No player that I have coached has grown in her understanding of the tactical aspects of her position as much as Grace.”
