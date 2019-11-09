The Pleasantville High School football team beat eighth-seeded Collingswood 35-0 in the first round of the Central Jersey Group II playoffs Friday.
Top-seeded Pleasantville improved to 8-1.
For Pleasantville, Joshua Kotokpo ran 17 times for 133 yards and a touchdown. Ernest Howard had five carries for 66 yards and two touchdowns. Jaquan Howard had six carries for 47 yards and a touchdown.
The Greyhounds will host fourth-seeded Camden on Friday.
Collingswood fell to 5-5.
Collingswood; 0 0 0 0—0
Pleasantville; 6 0 15 14—35
FIRST QUARTER
P— Kotokpo 19 run (run fail)
THIRD QUARTER
P— E. Howard 6 run (Henry run)
P— Jamison 35 fumble return (kick good)
FOURTH QUARTER
P— E. Howard run (kick good)
P— J. Howard 2 run (kick good)
Records— Pleasantville 8-1, Collingswood 5-5.
Girls volleyball
State Group II playoffs
Quarterfinals
(31) Barnegat 2,
(26) Voorhees 1
Barnegat (15-10) beat Voorhees (14-14) 17-25, 25-18, 25-9.
Gilana Fitzmaurice led the Bengals with 14 service points, 12 digs, seven kills, two blocks and two aces.
Patria Moreno had 23 assists, 10 digs and a service point. Morgan Giaccone had 10 digs, 10 service points and two aces.
Barnegat will play the winner of No. 3 Demarest vs. No. 6 Hackettstown.
State Group IV playoffs
Quarterfinals
(4) Southern Reg. 2,
(5) Cherry Hill East 0
Stephanie Soares had 16 assists, five digs and two kills for Southern (32-3). Madison Gellis had 11 digs and three assists. Rachael Pharo had seven kills and seven service points. Gianna Schiattarella had nine service points, eight kills and six digs.
Southern will play at top-seeded North Hunterdon in the semifinal Wednesday.
Cherry Hill East fell to 22-5.
