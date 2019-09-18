The Pinelands Regional High School girls volleyball beat Barnegat on Tuesday 25-22, 25-20 in a Shore Conference B South match.
Pinelands improved to 6-2.
The Wildcats were led by Allison Grotts with 20 assists, seven service points, three digs and a block.
Emma Capriglione had seven kills, five service points, five aces, four blocks, three digs and one assist.
Ciara Rheiner had five kills, three service points, two blocks, two digs and an ace.
Olivia Anderson had five kills, one block, one dig and a service point. Sharon Benson had four service points, two kills, one block and an ace.
Taylor Martin had three digs. Carly Brunke had three digs and a service point. Brittney Houseworth had six digs and a kill. Adranna Dancisin had six digs. Morgan Muller had four service points, three digs and three kills.
Barnegat was led by Morgan Giaccone with 18 assists, three digs, two service points and a kill. Veronica Tikhomirova had nine service points, seven digs, seven kills and six aces. Valencia Gosser had four kills, a block, an assist and a service point. Hannah Kelly had three kills, and three digs. Patria Moreno had thee digs, two kills, two assists and a service point. The Bengals fell to 2-3.
Kaya Foy had two kills. Julianna Padilla had six digs and a service point. Robbiann Erskine had two kills and a dig. Nina Soberano had two service points, a dig and an ace.
Washington Twp. 2,
Hammonton 0
Washington Township (1-6) beat Hammonton (1-5) 25-10, 25-5.
Cayla Kalani led the scoring for Hammonton with two digs, two service points and two aces. Gina McBrearty had an assist.
Gianna Caporale had one block. Tiffany Paretti had a service point and an ace. Ashley Lower had a kill and two blocks.
Arwyn Russell had a dig, a service point and an ace. Jamie Large had two digs. Mackenzie Haldeman had a block. Emya Mays had a dig.
Mainland Reg. 2,
Middle Twp. 0
Mainland Regional beat Middle Township 25-15, 25-14 at home in a Cape-Atlantic League non-divisional game.
Bella Canesi had 12 service points, eight aces and two kills. Emma Zurawski had three kills.
Savannah Goff had four service points, three assists and two digs. Cadence Fitzgerald had nine service points, three aces, six assists and a kill.
Nikki Faragher had six service points, four aces and five kills.
Absegami 2,
ACIT 1
Absegami (6-1) won at home against Atlantic County Institute of Technology 24-26, 25-14, 25-20 in a Cape-Atlantic League non-divisional game.
Absegami was led by Kaylin Flukey with nine kills, seven aces and five digs. Jackie Fortis had 12 kills and Kailyn Fortis had 20 assists, four digs and three aces.
Oakcrest 2,
Lower Cape May Reg. 0
Oakcrest (2-1) beat Lower Cape May Regional (2-5) 25-20, 25-22.
Sydney Morrison led Lower with 11 service points, thee digs, a kill and two aces.
Emma Muldoon had nine digs, three service points, an ace and an assist. Carley McDonald had six assists, three kills, two digs and three service points.
Southern Reg. 2,
Brick Twp. 0
Southern (7-2) won 25-15, 25-13. Stephanie Soares led with 15 assists, eight service points, two kills, two digs, a block and an ace.
Rachael Pharo had five kills, five digs, four service points and two aces.
Skyler Rizzo led Brick (2-6) with nine digs, three kills, a block and two aces. Adayla Mendez had two kills and three blocks.
Isabella Brunner had a kill, a block, three digs and six assists.
From Tuesday
Southern Reg. 2,
Toms River North 0
The Rams won 25-11, 25-10. Stephanie Soares led the team with 20 assists and 10 service points. Gianna Schiattarella had 10 kills. Riley Vaughn had nine assists, four aces and three kills. Rachael Pharo had six service points and five kills. Regina Ingling had four digs. Corinne Hughes had two service points.
Cedar Creek 2,
Our Lady of Mercy Academy 0
Cedar Creek won on the road against Our Lady of Mercy Academy 25-14, 25-4 in a Cape-Atlantic League non-divisional game.
Cedar Creek’s Nina Casselberry had 13 service points, seven kills, two aces, two digs and a block.
Tiernan James had four kills and four service points. Angelina Cox had 20 assists, seven service points, an ace and a block.
Amanda Purdy had four kills, four digs, three aces and a block.
For Our Lady of Mercy Academy, Alice Cawley had two kills, two assists, a dig and an ace.
Ivy Jaep had one service point. Ava Keyser had two kills and one assist. Olivia Stefano had three digs. Miranda Holder had two service points and one ace.
Hammonton 2,
Highland Reg. 0
Hammonton won its first match in program history 25-18, 25-22. Sloane Genovese had a team-leading 10 kills for the Blue Devils (1-4). Emya Mays led with 10 digs and five service points. Gianna Caporale had six service points and five digs. Arwyn Russell had seven service points and three digs. Julia Sulzner had nine service points and four digs. Tiffany Paretti led the team with six assists and had four service points.
