Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
PISCATAWAY — Dave Liberto and Paul Kalani were both seniors when they led the Hammonton High School football team to its first sectional title in 1985, winning South Jersey Group II.
The two 51-year-old Hammonton residents are proud of that accomplishment.
But they are even more proud about how this season unfolded for the Blue Devils.
Sign up for MORNING KICKSTART plus other valuable EMAIL NEWSLETTERS and never miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
VIEW & SUBSCRIBE HERE
“We have an excellent football program,” Liberto said. “It’s great to see how dedicated they are, and that they play with their hearts.”
The Blue Devils, ranked seventh in the Elite 11, captured the Central Jersey Group IV title with a 28-12 victory over Jackson Memorial on Nov. 22. It was the program’s first sectional title since 2009.
On Saturday, the Blue Devils continued to make history when they played South Jersey champion Shawnee in the South-Central regional championship at Rutgers University, losing 34-0.
“We had great fan support tonight,” Hammonton coach Jim Raso said. “We are very thankful that they made the trip. But my players have nothing to be ashamed of. They are sectional champs.”
Raso added that the Blue Devils will return many talented players next season, including running back Jaiden Abrams, wide receiver Santino Rao, tight end Brock Beebe, defensive linebacker Johnny Scibilia and outside linebacker Michael Dogostino.
“We will get back to work,” Raso said. "This offseason, we have to get things together and look back, watch this and see how we can get better."
Liberto and Kalani, along with Paul’s wife, Chrissy, rented a bus with more than 40 parents to watch the game. The trio attended each game this season, and did not want to miss Saturday.
Paul and Chrissy also supported their son, Paul Jr., who is a freshman quarterback.
“We’re extremely proud,” Liberto said. “It’s just great to be out here playing football in December. It’s awesome for these kids. It’s great for both teams.”
The New Jersey Interscholastic Athletic Association started the regional championship for all five public enrollment groups last season, with the eventual aim to crown a true public state champion.
Hammonton is the first Press-area team to play for a regional championship. Cedar Creek will play Hillside for the South-Central Group II title at 1 p.m. Sunday.
“It’s very exciting, because two years ago we lost to Shawnee for (the) South Jersey (Group IV) finals at Rowan (University),” said Alyssa Caporale, 18, of Hammonton. “It’s a great rematch for the school. They’ve played well this year.”
Caporale, who was a cheerleader for the Blue Devils, graduated last spring. She drove her sister, Gianna, 17, and friend Mia Graff, 15, almost 90 minutes to SHI Stadium. Gianna is a senior and Graff is a sophomore at Hammtonon.
“It’ll be nice to see the state keep doing regional championships,” Caporale said, “and if they get a full state (champion) instead of all these regionals.”
Many other family members attended the game on a chilly, clear evening to root on the Hammonton players, including Rita and John Czyzewski. Their grandson, Shane Bagosy, who is a junior wide receiver.
John and Rita traveled from Berlin in Camden County. The proud grandparents have attended every Hammonton game this season.
“They have done very well,” Rita said. “They have been excellent. We are very happy and excited for them.”
And they are full supporters of the regional championships.
“I think it’s a great thing. It’s a good thing for New Jersey,” John said. “I think it’s great.”
The Blue Devils (10-2) captured the West Jersey Football League Royal Division title. They had won eight straight after starting 1-2.
“They did fantastic this season,” said Jacque Evangelista, who attended the game with multiple family members and friends to cheer on her son and freshman offensive lineman Anthony Evangelista.
“The boys played all year with heart and soul. And the coaches have done wonderful with them. They did awesome.”
120819_spt_hammonton_55
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
120819_SPT_HAMMONTON 08
120819_SPT_HAMMONTON 6
120819_SPT_HAMMONTON 07
120819_SPT_HAMMONTON 03
120819_SPT_HAMMONTON 04
120819_SPT_HAMMONTON 05
120819_SPT_HAMMONTON 06
120819_SPT_HAMMONTON 10
120819_spt_hammonton_16
120819_spt_hammonton_62
120819_spt_hammonton_18
120819_spt_hammonton_22
120819_spt_hammonton_58
120819_spt_hammonton_54
120819_spt_hammonton_14
120819_spt_hammonton_47
120819_spt_hammonton_13
120819_spt_hammonton_12
120819_spt_hammonton_56
120819_spt_hammonton_49
120819_spt_hammonton_19
120819_spt_hammonton_59
120819_spt_hammonton_52
120819_spt_hammonton_61
120819_spt_hammonton_23
120819_spt_hammonton_45
120819_spt_hammonton_21
120819_spt_hammonton_15
120819_spt_hammonton_20
120819_spt_hammonton_57
120819_spt_hammonton_46
120819_spt_hammonton_51
Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.