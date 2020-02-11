Hammonton High School senior Nate Karl won the boys shot put in the final day of the 11th annual Cherokee Throw Down indoor shot put meet at Cherokee on Tuesday.
Karl was first among 28 athletes with a personal-best 56 feet, 11 inches.
Cherokee’s Fejiro Akiri won the girls division among 24 athletes in 37-07, which also was a personal-record. No area girls competed at the event.
The meet had three series with different schools — Jan. 9, Jan. 30 and Tuesday. The top three boys and girls throwers earned a medal.
In the boys division, Egg Harbor Township senior Michael Carfagno finished third (48-09). St. Augustine Prep senior Sajan Young was fifth (47-07), and teammate Franklin Simms was seventh (44-10).
EHT seniors Chris Garofalo (42-04) and Emad Sawaged (42-01) finished 10th and 11th, respectively. Ethan Kenney (EHT) 15th (41-03) and Spence Salvatore (Hammonton) was 19th (38-06).
Boys swimming
From Monday
S.J. Group B semifinals
(2) Ocean City 102,
(7) Cherry Hill West 68
At Ocean City Aquatic Center, yards
200 Medley Relay—CH (Shane Brown, Matthew Lang, Jack Marble, Matthew Fox) 1:55.78
200 Freestyle—Dolan Grisbaum OC 1:59.65
200 IM—Ethan McCarron OC 2:21.35
50 Freestyle—Jack Marble CH 25.29
100 Butterfly—Pat Armstrong OC 1:01.73
100 Freestyle—Matthew Lang CH 54.31
500 Freestyle—Thomas Stankus CH 4:32.20
200 Freestyle Relay—OC (Steve Gooden, Joe Ardelean, Jackson Agnellini, Gavin Neal) 1:46.08
100 Backstroke—Dolan Grisbaum OC 1:03.97
100 Breaststroke—Ethan McCarron OC 1:11.49
400 Freestyle Relay—OC (Tanner Driscoll, Pat Armstrong, Dolan Grisbaum, Steve Gooden) 3:47.97
Records—OC 9-3; CH 6-6
Note—Ocean City competes against top-seeded Mainland in the finals Wednesday.
S.J. Group A semifinals
(1) Cherry Hill East 115,
(5) Southern Reg. 55
At Camden County Tech, yards
200 Medley Relay— CH (Jackson Brookover, Nick Pezzella, Robbie Thompson, Nate Scott) 1:43.91
200 Freestyle—Alex Volin CH 1:48.97
200 IM—Mike Treglia CH 2:07.2
50 Freestyle—Brookover CH 23.10
100 Butterfly—Spencer DuBois CH 57.99
100 Freestyle—Ryan Cortes CH 50.35
500 Freestyle—Pezzella CH 5:10.13
200 Freestyle Relay—CH (Brookover, Alex Volin, Robbie Thompson, Kurt Comber) 1:36.42
100 Backstroke—James Kwak CH 59.62
100 Breaststroke—Sean White SR 1:03.45
400 Freestyle Relay—CH (Mike Treglia, Spencer DuBois, Ryan Cortes, Nick Pezzella) 3:33.03
Records—CH 12-0; SR 13-1.
Note—Cherry Hill competes against second-seeded Egg Harbor Township in the finals Wednesday.
Wrestling
From Monday
S.J. Group III first round
(3) Absegami 43,
(6) Jackson Liberty 24
106—Tyler Foulke A p. JL (0:51)
113—Sean Cowan A. p. JL (0:46)
120—JL d. John Devlin A. 10-9
126—JL p. Frank Gargione A (4:58)
132—Corbin Saul A d. 5-0
138—JL p. Bhavya Rama A (3:32)
145—JL p. Charles Soto A (2:24)
152—Ethan Zeck A p. JL (3:28)
160—Quinn McLaughlin A p. JL (1:50)
170—George Rhodes A md. JL 10-2
182—Isaac Ingram A p. JL (0:49)
195—Mikal Taylor A d. JL 8-3
220—JL d. Angel Gonzalez-Castillo A 3-1
285—Angel Seguinot A d. JL 3-2
Records—A 15-5.
Match began at 182 pounds
Note—Absegami will wrestle second-seeded Delsea Regional in the semifinals Wednesday. The Crusaders are ranked 11th yin The Press Elite 11.
(1) Lacey Township 72,
(8) Lakewood 3
106—Mason Heck LT by forfeit
113—Aidan Ott LT d. Jose Becerril 9-7
120—Andre Ferrauiolo LT p. Rasul Allen 3:20
126—Vinny Fantasia LT p. Ezequiel Hernandez 1:03
132—Colin Rolak LT p. Miguel Mendoza :40
138—Rene Garcia LAK d. Tyler Santana 12-8
145—Justin Cilento LT p. David Olivares 1:26
152—Matt Coon LT p. Juan Ramirez 1:02
160—Logan Carter LT by forfeit
170—Jackson Brandt LT p. Gustavo Limon 4:30
182—Mark Aguirre LT p. Miguel Jimenez 5:26
195—Vincent Ceglie LT p. Gustavo Saavedra 1:10
220—Gerard O’Connor LT p. Angel Gonzalez 3:52
285—John Stevens LT d. Alexis Bautista 4-2
Records—Lacey 14-5.
Match began at 195 pounds
Note—The Lions will host fourth-seeded Seneca in the semifinals Wednesday.
S.J. Group III first round
(4) Seneca 44,
(5) Ocean City 30
106—S p. Dominic Morrill OC (0:31)
113—S tf. Gavin Gregorec OC (17-0)
120—S p. Jon Wootton OC (1:31)
126—S p. Liam Cupit OC (1:14)
132—Louie Williams OC p. S (3:56)
138—double forfeit
145—Charley Cossaboone OC by injury
152—S d. Tommy Oves OC 9-4
160—Joey Garcia OC p. S (4:44)
170—Sam Williams OC p. S (5:34)
182—S p. Aiden Fisher OC (2:57)
195—S p. Aidan Nelson OC (2:34)
220—S p. Will McGinn OC (1:02)
285—Nick Sannino OC p. S (2:31)
Records—A 15-5.
Match began at 182 pounds
Note—Seneca will travel to top-seeded Lacey Twp. in the semifinals Wednesday.
S.J. Group II first round
(1) West Deptford 67,
(8) Middle Twp. 9
106— WD p. Andrew Nelson MT (0:50)
113—WD p. Matthew Sgrignioli MT (2:24)
120—WD p. Adrien Laboy MT (4:48)
126—Evan Dugan MT p. WD (0:41)
132—WD p. Alick Killian MT (3:46)
138—WD p. Jerome Licata MT (0:34)
145—WD d. Matthew Gariano MT 7-6
152—Michael Adelizzi MT d. WD 6-3
160—WD p. Karl Giulian (5:50)
170—WD p. Jayden Matthews (2:38)
182— WD md. David Giulian MT 10-2
195—WD p. Jadan Farrow MT (2:40)
220—WD p. Christopher Miller (1:06)
285—WD p. Dom Galati MT (2:46)
Records—WD 16-8; MT 13-5.
Match began at 113 pounds
Note—The Eagles will host fourth-seeded Collingswood in the semifinals Wednesday.
