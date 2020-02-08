EGG HARBOR CITY — Hammonton High School senior Ryan Figueroa continued his journey to become the winningest wrestler in program history Saturday.
But Figueroa is only concerned about the next match.
The 18-year-old Hammonton resident earned a major decision and pinned his other opponent as the Blue Devils defeated Cedar Creek 66-12 and Riverside 65-7 in a tri-meet sweep.
The Pirates defeated the Rams 42-33.
Hammonton improved to 17-5. Cedar Creek is 7-16.
“It was a good day all-around for our team,” Figueroa said. “We wrestled tough and came out with two wins, which is good for us.”
Figueroa (27-1), who placed second at District 32 and third at Region 8 last season, has 128 career wins.
Hammonton coach Dave Mauriello said the program record is 133.
As a sophomore, Figueroa became the first wrestler in Hammonton history to qualify for the state tournament.
“He has had more than a good year,” Mauriello said. “He has had an amazing career here. He comes in every day and works hard, and the other guys just follow in line because of the way he works.”
Figueroa, ranked second in The Press’ weekly local rankings at 138 pounds, defeated the Rams’ Timothy D’Amico with a 14-1 major decision at 145. He later pinned the Pirates’ Nimil Shah in 1 minute, 29 seconds.
This season, the 139-pound senior aims to keep wrestling tough to have even better results in the individual tournament than he did last winter.
“I felt I did well (Saturday),” he said. “I could’ve had a couple more points in a couple different positions but just have to get back to work (Sunday) and keep working. I’m looking to just keep rolling from here.”
In Cedar Creek’s match against Riverside, the Pirates trailed 27-24 with four bouts remaining. But freshman Thomas Prychka wrestled with resilience under the pressure to help his team take the lead.
“I wasn’t really nervous,” Prychka said. “I normally just take matches (like) if I lose, I learn something. If I win, it can build up my confidence, and I still can learn something.”
Prychka (11-8) pinned the Rams’ Elyas Freese early in the first period (1:05).
The 14-year-old Mays Landing resident, however, had to fight his way back after trailing 2-0 in the opening seconds after Freese’s takedown.
“Well, I kind of messed up at first,” Prychka said. “I overextended on my first shot, and (Freese) was able to spin around and get the two (takedown). I just knew I had to keep working.”
Prychka then had to fight back to gain control of the bout. After he earned a reversal point and was able to get the quick pin, the Pirates led 30-27.
The Pirates’ Alec Murdock pinned the Rams’ Douglas Aucay at 120. Josh Maldonado then won by forfeit at 126 to extend the lead to 42-27.
“I thought they wrestled well,” Cedar Creek coach George Cappuccio. “Obviously, we would’ve liked to win more (bouts) against Hammonton, but we knew Riverside was a winnable match for us.
“And we went out there and the guys did what they had to do to win.”
The Pirates’ Oscar Perez (138) pinned both his opponents. Austin Alcantara pinned the Blue Devils’ Griffin Fiorentino at 152.
“You have to wrestle some tough opponents to get ready for the district tournament,” Cappuccio said. “We always preach to go out there and ... learn something. Learn from your mistakes and wrestle better next time.”
The Blue Devils’ Max Elton (106) earned a 5-2 decision against Riverside and pinned the Pirates’ John Hagaman. Timothy Ruggeri pinned both his opponents.
Hammonton will wrestle at Highland Regional in a South Jersey Group IV first-round match at 6 p.m. Monday. Highland is ranked 11th in The Press Elite 11.
Hammonton lost 56-13 to Highland on Jan. 29.
“I’m pleased with the performance today,” Mauriello. “We just wrestled (Highland last month), and it didn’t go our way. So it’s time for us to turn it around and improve on that performance.”
Hammonton 65,
Riverside 7
106—Max Elton H d. Ivan Ramos-Lopez R 5-2; 113—Timothy Ruggeri H p. Elyas Freese R (1:38); 120—Carter Bailey H p. Douglas Aucay R (1:41); 126—Elijah Smeltzer H by forfeit; 132—Santino Pontarelli H md. Ian Horn R 14-4; 138—Richard Ruberton H p. Jefferson Lopez-Paz R (2:07); 145—Ryan Figueroa H md. Timothy D’Amico R 14-1; 152—Louis Vazquez R md. Andrew Ruberton H 18-4; 160—Phillip Mahran H by forfeit; 170—Matthew Moles H by forfeit ; 182—Malik Balik R d. Giovanni DePalma H 8-1; 195—Brock Beebe H p. Gavin Otto R (1:03); 220—Lloyd Kawei H by forfeit; 285—Brandon Castaneda H by forfeit.
Match started at 132 pounds
Cedar Creek 42
Riverside 33
106—I. Ramos-Lopez R p. John Hagaman CC (1:32); 113—Thomas Prychka CC p. Freese R (1:05) 120—Alec Murdock CC p. Aucay R (0:45); 126—Josh Maldonado CC by forfeit; 132—Horn R p. Aiden Sandfort CC (4:25); 138—Oscar Perez CC p. Lopez-Paz R (1:28); 145—D’Amico R p. Nimil Shah CC (3:34); 152—Vazquez R d. Austin Alcantara CC 12-6; 160—Miguel Perez CC by forfeit; 170—Antinio Guercioni CC by forfeit; 182—Balik R p. Angel Martinez CC (1:21); 195—Otto R by forfeit; 220—Nur Ibn Al-Islam CC by forfeit; 285—double forfeit.
Match started at 138 pounds
Hammonton 66
Cedar Creek 12
106—Elton H p. Hagaman CC (3:02); 113—Ruggeri H p. Prychka CC (0:38); 120—Murdock CC d. Cole Mangold H 9-7; 126—Smeltzer H p. Maldonado CC (3:15); 132—Pontarelli H by injury; 138—O. Perez CC d. R. Ruberton H 2-0; 145—Figueroa H p. Shah CC (1:29); 152—Alcantara CC p. Griffin Fiorentino H (3:57); 160—Mahran H p. Perez CC (0:54); 170—Moles H p. Guercioni CC (1:27); 182—DePalma H p. Martinez CC (2:35); 195—Beebe H by forfeit; 220—Kawei H p. Ibn Al-Islam CC (1:02); 285—Anthony Evangelista H by forfeit.
Match started at 145 pounds
