Jenna Hans scored 15 points to help Wildwood High School girls basketball defeat Gloucester City 45-17 Thursday in a Tri-County interdivisional game.
Hans also had 11 rebounds for Wildwood (19-4). Winter Favre scored 13, and Leah Benichou had five points and five assists. Also scoring for the Warriors were Torence Gallo (6), Imene Fathi (2), Ava Troiano (2) and Maya Benichou (2).
Chloe Bennett (8-13) led Gloucester with eight points.
Gloucester: 5 5 0 7 — 17
Wildwood: 10 10 15 10 — 45
From Wednesday
No. 10 Mainland Reg. 62,
Cedar Creek 31
Kaity Boggs led the Mustangs with 16 points. Lila Schoen scored 14, and Kylee Watson added 10. Also scoring for Mainland (14-5) was Kareema Rex (9), Cadence Fitzgerald (6), Madison Hafetz (3) and Jess Higbee (2).
For the Pirates (7-14), Tay Tay Parker scored 11. Also scoring were Abby Gibbels (6), Ashley Nicolichia (5), Gabbie Luko (4) and Hannah McKensie (3).
no. 7 Ocean City 57,
Lower Cape May Reg. 15
Megan Crawford led Ocean City (16-5) with 11 points. Abbey Fenton and Lauren Mirsky added eight each. Avery Jackson (7), Marlee Brestle (6), Marin Panico (4), Taylor Wenner (4), Emma Finnegan (3), Stephanie Carey (2) and Tori Vliet (2) also scored.
Lindsay Holden scored 11 points for Lower Cape May Regional (1-19). Gabi Grey contributed two. Alyssa Wagner and Molly McGuigan had one each.
Ocean: 17 12 21 7−57
Lower: 0 7 6 2−15
Boys basketball
From Wednesday
Ocean City 49,
Lower Cape May Reg. 43
Gannon Brady scored 20 for Ocean City. Mike Rhodes had 11, and Sam Burns had six. Tom Finnegan and Bradley Jamison added four apiece. Joe Repetti (2) and Will Drain (2) also scored.
Daymon Bencivengo scored 15 for Lower Cape May. Jacob Bey added 11. Joe Whitesell finished with nine. Tom Gault and Jordan Pierce scored four apiece.
LCMR: 6 11 0 26−43
OC: 12 9 12 16−49
Holy Spirit 62,
Oakcrest 51
Jahmir Smith led Holy Spirit with 18 points. Jack Cella and Joe Glenn scored 14 each. Christian Kalinowski (7), Jack Rouillard (4), Hadd Freeman (3) and Henry Rouillard (2) also scored.
AJ Meoves scored 17 points for Oakcrest. Angel Casanova added 14 and Tayvion Gray contributed 11. Jahlil Kearney and Josiah Casanova had seven and two, respectively.
Oakcrest: 20 9 14 8−51
Holy Spirit: 16 14 18 14−62
no. 2 Wildwood Cath 93,
Buena Reg. 26
CJ Wareham led Wildwood Catholic with 18 points. Jacob Hopping, Martin Angelou and Jared Hopping scored 11 each. Taj Thweat (10), Tommy Bolle (9), Nick Montalbano (7), David Zarfatti (3), Liam Grimes (3), Jahlil White (2), DeSean Lopez (2), Ben Church (2), Matt Vogdes (2) and Akeel Johnson (2) also scored.
Nasis Williams scored six points for Buena Regional. Taj Walker added five and Damante Carabello had four. Jeremiah McRae (3), Dante Cora (2), Jadan Delvalle (2), JJ Gonzalez (2) and Mike Ernst (2) rounded out the scoring.
Buena: 7 7 7 5−26
WW Catholic: 31 25 18 19−93
ACIT 74, Absegami 54
Nurridin Abdul-Rahmann led the Atlantic County Institute of Technology (13-7) with 33 points. Ja’maine Davenport added 12 and McRoodjerry Cesar had eight. Zahir Davis (6), Zaheer Owens (4), Dylan Countouris (3), Jermaine Charles (2) and William Davis Jr. (2) also scored.
Andrew Baldino scored 23 points for Absegami (2-6). Rashad Allen contributed 13. Devin Andermanis and Donald Hood had five each. Omar Nunez (3), Danny Fuliciano (2), Deshun Hathaway (2) and Allen Rodriguez (1) rounded out the scoring.
Absegami: 9 17 8 20−54
ACIT: 16 11 27 20−74
Wrestling
Cedar Creek 54,
Willingboro 21
106—John Hagaman CC by forfeit
113—Thomas Pruchka CC by forfeit
120—Alec Murdock CC by forfeit
126—Josh Maldonado CC by forfeit
132—Anthony Morales CC by forfeit
138—Nathaniel Askia W d. Aiden Sandfort 7-4
145—Shaya Douglas W p. Nimil Shah 2:41
152—Austin Alcantara CC p. Renaldo Lynch 1:21
160—Miguel Perez CC by forfeit
170—Antonio Guercioni CC by forfeit
182—Angel Martinez CC by forfeit
195—Double forfeit
220—Naeem Walker W p. Nur Ibn Al-Islam 1:26
285—Oliver Lilly W by forfeit
From Wednesday
S.J. Non-Public B semifinals
Donovan Catholic 37,
Holy Spirit 36
106—Gavin Paolone H by forfeit
113—Sal Palmeri H by forfeit
120—Nicholas DiGiantomasso M p. Joseph Sucharski (3:26)
126—Cael Rankin M p. Antonio Patsaros (1:29)
132—Jacob Maroukis M p. Kevin Mason (2:37)
138—Kolin Driscoll H p. Gaige Rebmann (2:32)
145—Ken Sherman H p. Pat Dellane (3:57)
152—Christopher Gallegos M m.d. Johnny Flammer 10-0
160—Patrick Newman H d. Dominic Tangredi 10-3
170—Robert McDevitt H by forfeit
182—Andrew Gallegos M by forfeit
195—Levi Wilkins M by forfeit
220—Luke Barlet M d. Philip Docteur 6-5
285—Kurt Driscoll H t.b.-1 Dom Brogna 4-3
Match began at 120
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.