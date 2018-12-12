Lacey Township High School defeated Jackson Liberty 88-80 in a Shore-Conference girls swimming meet Wednesday to earn its first win of the season at the Ocean County YMCA.
Emma Harken won the 50-yard freestyle in 28 seconds for the Lions and also won in the 100 freestyle in 1:01.91. Harken also swam a leg in the winning 400 free relay that finished in 4:45.73. Riley Christian took the 200 free in 2:34.80 and also competed in the 400 free relay.
200 Medley Relay—J (Samantha Voichek, Carrier Spexarth, Summer Lopez, Emily Manchard) 2:12.55; 200 Freestyle—Riley Christian L 2:34.80; 200 IM—Spexarth J 2:33.78; 50 Freestyle—Emma Harken L 28.00; 100 Butterfly—Marchand J 1:08.75; 100 Freestyle—Harken L 1:01.91; 500 Freestyle—Marchand J 5:58.74; 200 Freestyle Relay—J (Madison Reilly, Spexarth, Lopez, Voichek) 2:02.52; 100 Backstroke—Spexarth J 1:12.02; 100 Breaststroke—Voichek J 1:30.88; 400 Freestyle Relay—L (Marnea Reimer, Coralea Kravanja, Christian, Harken) 4:45.73.
Records—Lacey 1-1, Jackson 0-2.
Boys swimming
Lacey Twp. 113,
Jackson Liberty 52
At Ocean County YMCA, yards
200 Medley Relay—L (Joe VanBerkel, Eric Burke, Lucas Whelan, Mike Spina) 2:01.09; 200 Freestyle—Whelan L 2:10.84; 200 IM—Burke L 2:28.51; 50 Freestyle—Peter Vanderwerf L 24.32; 100 Butterfly—Spina L 1:03.32; 100 Freestyle—Vanderwerf L 52.45; 500 Freestyle—Whelan L 6:03.80; 200 Freestyle Relay—L (Jack Crowell, Vanderwerf, Spina, Peter D’Adamo) 1:52.72; 100 Backstroke—Burke L 1:08.96; 100 Breaststroke—Joe VanBerkel L 1:16.31; 400 Freestyle Relay—L (Crowell, Spina, Whelan, Vanderwerf) 3:58.36.
Records—Lacey 2-0, Jackson 0-2.
