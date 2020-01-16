The Cape May Tech boys basketball team beat Middle Township 60-58 in overtime in a Cape-Atlantic League United Division game in Middle Township on Wednesday.
The Hawks improved to 4-6.
James Longstreet scored 18 for Cape May Tech. Dylan Delvecchio added 14. Devon Roach had 12. Orlando Torres finished with 10. Judah Thomas (4) and David Farrow (2) also scored.
Jeremiah Camacho led Middle Township with 16 points (3-8). Torey Harris scored 13. Charlie McNeal III added 11. Miles Sapp had seven. Other scorers were Matt Marino (6), Kiyel Flanders (3) and Donald Hatcher (2).
CMT: 12 8 8 25 7−60
Middle: 15 15 13 10 5−58
GCIT 53,
Hammonton 48
Josh Randall had 22 points, 17 rebounds, three steals and three two blocks for GCIT (7-3). Jay Ridgeway and Preston Forchion each added nine points and five rebounds. Dougie Kritikson scored six. Other scorers were Jake Silva (3), Marc Molinari (3) and David Hayes (2).
Jaron Hill scored 18 for Hammonton (3-6). Tyler Lowe and John Andoloro added eight and seven points, respectively. Isreal Reyes (5), Owen Mauriello (4), Nate Lugo (3), Mike Hamilton (2) and Maurice Graham (1) also scored.
Hammonton: 10 16 8 14−48
GCIT: 16 18 11 8−53
Ocean City 62,
Oakcrest 50
Gannon Brady scored 24 for Ocean City (5-6). Tom Finnegan had 12, and Bradley Jamison had eight. Mike Rhodes and Will Drain added six points apiece. Ben Hoag scored one.
Oakcrest fell to 1-8.
Ocean City: 11 15 15 21−62
Oakcrest: 13 9 13 15−50
Egg Harbor Twp. 73,
Bridgeton 53
Carlos Lopez scored 21 for EHT. Isiah Walsh and Isaiah Glen added 14 and 12, respectively. Ethan Dodd scored eight. Other scorers were Anthony Colon (6), Anthony Rando (6), JJ Germann (3), DJ Germann (2) and Bryce Holden (1).
Jabril Bowman led Bridgeton with 18 points. Deshawn Mosely scored nine, and Walt Williams scored eight. Domitris Mosely added seven. Antonio Syndor (5) and Jacob Mahon (2) also scored.
Bridgeton: 11 12 11 19−53
Egg Harbor: 25 22 16 10−73
