MAYS LANDING — Hayden Horsey put together dominant performances Saturday morning.
But the senior wants to improve.
Horsey pinned both of his opponents in 120-pound bouts to lead the Oakcrest High School wrestling team to a tri-meet sweep against Vineland and St. Joseph.
The host Falcons, who improved to 7-1, defeated the Wildcats 60-24 and the Fighting Clan 63–18. Vineland beat St. Joseph 30-27 to earn its first victory of the season.
“We’ve been doing really well this season,” said Horsey, 17, of Mays Landing. "I'm excited. We're really strong at our lower weights. We should be able to do some good stuff this year."
In the first match, Horsey pinned St. Joseph's Douglas Ferinaccio in 1 minute, 52 seconds. He later pinned Vineland's Joe Nappa in the second period (3:53) of the final match.
Horsey, who is ranked second at 120 in The Press' weekly local rankings, won the 113-pound District 30 title last winter.
"I think we can do pretty good (as a team)," Horsey said. "But (individually), I want to qualify for states and win districts again."
The Falcons and the Wildcats both compete in the Cape-Atlantic League National Division. First-year Oakcrest head coach Mark Prince said the team set a goal before the season to capture the division title for the first time since 2007.
So far, the Falcons are undefeated against divisional opponents.
"Our next two big ones on the chopping block are Lower Cape May (Regional) on (Jan.) 29 and Buena (Regional) on (Jan.) 30," Prince said. "If we win those, hopefully, we can win our side of the CAL."
St. Joseph and Vineland do not carry enough wrestlers for full rosters, so there were a lot of forfeits Saturday.
But both teams still came to compete.
The Wildcats' Alex Giordano pinned the Falcons' Jason Hearn at 170. Giordano is ranked second in The Press' rankings. St. Joseph's Kevin Mayfield pinned Zymir Newman at 182.
The Wildcats' Gahad Hughes pinned Mason Horsey, who along with Hayden is one of four Horsey brothers on the team, at 160. Hughes also had a 21-18 decision over the Fighting Clan's Kaleb Percival.
St. Joseph's Bryan Butkus also pinned both of his opponents.
"I feel good," said Hughes, 16, of Egg Harbor Township. "The first match was hard and tiring. I need to get back in shape more. The second match, (Percival) was strong. But overall, I felt good in both matches.
"I practice hard every day. It just feels great to get those points for my team. I want to keep going at it and get better and better every day."
The Fighting Clans's Angel Garcia pinned both of his opponents — the Falcons' Newman at 182 and St. Joseph's Mayfield at 195. Garcia's pin against the Wildcats was one of the deciding bouts that gave Vineland its first win this season.
The Fighting Clan's Neftali Ramos pinned Oakcrest's Francisco Velazquez at 285. Ramos' teammate Percival pinned the Falcons' Mason Horsey at 160.
"I'm happy it was our first team win (against St. Joseph)," Vineland coach Jake Homiak said. "I would rather have a full varsity squad, but we are looking to build for the future.
"But the guys I have in the room now, they work hard every day and want to get better. The hope is that next year and the year after we have more kids come up."
Hogan Horsey pinned the Fighting Clan's Gabe Baldosaro at 106. Oakcrest's Frank Gabriel pinned Michael Druker at 132.
"I'm impressed with our performance," said Prince, who wrestled at Absegami from 1999-2003. "I have a lot young kids. We just have to not give up as many pins. But all-in-all, they wrestled tough. They are working hard, and it's showing on the mat"
Oakcrest 60,
St. Joseph 24
106—Hogan Horsey O by forfeit; 113— Hunter Horsey O by forfeit; 120—Hayden Horsey O p. Douglas Ferinaccio SJ (1:52); 126— David Flippen O p. Marco Caponi SJ (1:26); 132— Frank Gabriel O by forfeit; 138— Dennis Forbes O by forfeit; 145— Jurdain Hendricks O p. Jason Guerrera SJ (2:00); 152— Josh Mensah O by forfeit; 160— Gahad Hughes SJ p. Mason Horsey O (1:41); 170— Alexi Giordano SJ p. Jason Hearn O (2:43); 182— Kevin Mayfield SJ p. Zymir Newman O (2:20); 195— Zaire Jones O by forfeit; 220—Amir Cherry O by forfeit; 285— Bryan Butkus SJ p. Francisco Velazquez O (1:48).
Match began at 220 pounds
Vineland 30,
St. Joseph 27
106—Gabe Baldosaro SJ by forfeit; 113— double forfeit; 120— Joe Napa SJ Douglas p. Ferinaccio V (2:58); 126—double forfeit; 132—Michael Druker SJ by forfeit; 138— double forfeit; 145—Jason Guerrera SJ by forfeit; 152— double forfeit; 160— Gahad Hughes SJ d. Kaleb Percival V 21-18; 170— double forfeit; 182— Alex Giordano SJ by forfeit; 195— Angel Garcia V p. Kevin Mayfield SJ (3:38); 220—Dave Dutra V by forfeit; 285— Bryan Butkus SJ p. Neftali Ramos V (4:32).
Match began at 285 pounds
Oakcrest 63,
Vineland 18
106—Hogan Horsey O p. Gabe Baldosaro (3:34) V; 113— Hunter Horsey O by forfeit; 120— Hayden Horsey O p. Joe Nappa V (3:53); 126— David Flippen O. by forfeit; 132— Frank Gabriel O p. Michael Druker (5:21); 138—Dennis Forbes O by forfeit; 145—Jurdain Hendricks O by forfeit; 152— Josh Mensah O by forfeit; 160—Kaleb Percival V p. Mason Horsey O (4:41); 170—Jason Hearn O by forfeit; 182— Angel Garcia V p. Zymir Newman O (2:41); 195—Zaire Jones O by forfeit; 220— Amir Cherry O d. David Dutra V 5-3; 285— Neftali Ramos V p. Francisco Velazquez O (1:50).
Match began at 106 pounds
Records— Oakcrest 7-1; Vineland 1-6; St. Joseph 1-13
