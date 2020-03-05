CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — While Middle Township High School senior Maddie Barber may not light up the scoreboard like her teammates Kira Sides and Kate Herlihy, she manages to do just about everything else at a high level.
Barber played a crucial role in the third-seeded Panthers’ 64-37 win over West Deptford in the South Jersey Group II quarterfinals at home Thursday, finishing with a point, four rebounds, two assists, three steals and a block. Not listed in the box score was her relentlessness chasing down loose balls.
“You just have to know your role on the team and your limitations,” said Barber, 17, of Dennis Township. “So I know what my strengths are, and I cater to them more than my offensive game, so I just go hard where I know I’m the strongest at.”
Panthers coach John Leahy said her willingness to do the dirty work is invaluable.
“I think everybody on the team appreciates what she brings to the table,” Leahy said. “She does all the dirty work that not a lot of people want to do. She literally guards the other team’s best player every game, regardless of what position she plays.”
Middle, ranked ninth in The Press Elite 11, improved to 22-6. The Panthers will go to second-seeded Haddonfield (23-6) for the S.J. Group II semifinal Saturday.
Herlihy, who scored her 1,000th career point on a baseline jumper late in the second quarter, has been playing with Barber since the two were in middle school. She still marvels at her work ethic.
“We could not get as far as we could without her,” said Herlihy, 17, of Dennisville. “Her, Sophia (Terenik) and Aubrey (Hunter) are so crucial to our defense. They’re just so scrappy, and they always have been.”
Herlihy finished with 17 points, eight rebounds, two assists and two blocks. When she finally got her 1,000th point, the game stopped for the celebration, as her teammates swarmed her before taking a group photo.
“I was really nervous going into this game,” the junior said, “but it’s so nice to finally get it.”
The Panthers kept their defensive intensity up from tipoff to final buzzer. They had seven steals in the first half, and forced countless turnovers on errant passes out of bounds. At the start of the third quarter, Barber made a steal on West Deptford’s first possession, picking up right where the team left off 15 minutes prior.
Every few minutes, Leahy called for the team’s full-court press. The press bothered the Eagles all game, and it took them nearly six minutes to score their first points of the second half.
“It felt like coming in, we would be able to pressure them a little bit,” Leahy said. “I thought our speed and our length would bother them a little, and I thought the biggest thing was that we turned them over (and) converted them into points.”
Several members of the team are familiar with Haddonfield. Two years ago, the Bulldawgs beat the Panthers 43-26 in the Group II quarterfinals.
“We have a lot of respect for Haddonfield,” Leahy said. ‘They’re always one of the best teams in South Jersey, so our defense is going to have to be strong again. We’re going to definitely have to make it tough on them, and hopefully do a good job on the glass.”
West Deptford; 8 12 4 13—37
Middle; 17 21 13 13—64
Middle— Sides 18, Herlihy 17, Hunter 16, Harris 5, Elston 3, Terenik 2, Barber 1.
West Deptford— Laxton 9, Magee 7, McDonnell 6, Rossi 6, Flynn 4, Kr. Yarusso 3, Corino 2.
3-pointers— Sides (2), Herlihy, Elston M. Laxton (2), McDonnell, Kr. Yarusso W.
