MOUNT HOLLY — Matt Delaney of the St. Augustine Prep basketball team smiled when he heard the question.
How much did the Hermits need a win Saturday afternoon?
Delaney gave the answer after he scored 22 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead the Hermits to an 82-74 win over Bordentown in a Jeff Coney Classic game at Rancocas Valley Regional. The victory came three days after the Hermits lost 82-43 at Wildwood Catholic in a highly-anticipated matchup of Cape-Atlantic League contenders.
“All of South Jersey knows we got embarrassed,” the 6-foot-7 Delaney said. “It was great for our team to come out and put it on (Bordentown). It felt like a long time (between games), but we’re happy we bounced back.”
St. Augustine coach Paul Rodio said the Hermits didn’t fixate on Wednesday’s lopsided defeat.
“We didn’t really discuss it,” he said. “We didn’t go over stats. They beat us. (Wildwood Catholic) beat us up and down the floor. They were better than us. There was nothing we could say.”
The Coney Classic was the Hermits' first chance to put the Wildwood Catholic loss behind them. The showcase featured several of South Jersey’s top teams. The Hermits (11-3) are ranked third in The Press Elite 11. Bordentown (10-3) is one of the top teams in the Burlington County League.
“We used the (Wildwood Catholic) loss as motivation,” Delaney said. “But we had to focus on the next game eventually. We knew we needed to come out strong.”
Senior guard Kevin Foreman (17 points, four assists, two blocks) made sure the Hermits did just that.
He had a steal, an assist, two rebounds and seven points in the first eight minutes as the Hermits built a double-digit lead.
“Kevin is one of those type of (energy) kids,” Rodio said. “We need that. We’ve always had one of those type of kids.”
St. Augustine took control in the third quarter with a 13-2 run that turned a five-point lead into a 58-42 advantage with 4 minutes, 39 seconds left in the quarter.
Delaney grabbed an offensive rebound and scored and sank a 3-pointer during that stretch. Sophomore guard Elmarko Jackson (21 points) finished the surge with a layup off a steal.
Gill Armaan, who sank five 3-pointers to score 15 points, rallied Bordentown in the fourth quarter with accurate 3-point shooting. But despite some poor foul shooting, St. Augustine’s lead never dipped below eight points.
The win enabled the Hermits to breathe a sigh of relief.
“I’m happy we bounced back,” Rodio said. “You have to have a short memory if you’re going to be any good. Those things happen. It hasn’t happened many times to us. But it happened, so we’ll bounce back and use it as a learning experience.”
St. Augustine 25 20 22 15 – 82
Bordentown 17 18 18 21 – 74
SA – Delaney 22, Foreman 17, Palek 10, Jackson 21, Leo 4, Horner 8
BT – Martin 22, Shiver 23, Gill 15, Urena 10, Kennedy 4
