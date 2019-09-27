hslivefieldhockey.jpg

Millville High School’s Jorja Hibschman scored a little more than a minute into overtime and the Thunderbolts field hockey team beat visiting Atlantic City 1-0 Friday.

The Cape-Atlantic League American Conference win put Millville at 7-1 overall (6-1 conference). Alyssa McIsaac had one save for the shutout. Najay’e Albright made 10 saves for Atlantic City (5-4-1).

NO. 7 Southern Reg. 3,

Jackson Memorial 0

Kiera Lyons, Emily Raylman and Erika Barbera each scored to help the Rams, ranked seventh in The Press Elite 11, improve to 10-1.

Maitland Demand had two assists. Raylman had one. Maddy Brown made three saves for the shutout.

Mildred Trembley had eight saves for Jackson Memorial (6-3-1).

Middle Township 3,

Oakcrest 1

Caroline Gallagher, Katie Herlihy and McKenna Super each scored for visiting Middle (9-2), and Gallagher added an assist. The Panthers led 2-0 at halftime. Sadie Crispell scored for Oakcrest, and Katie Haye assisted. Paige Mlynarczyk had six saves for the Falcons (7-3).

Cumberland Reg. 2,

Gloucester City 2

Christina Miletta had a goal and an assist for visiting Cumberland (4-7-1). Regan McQuilkin scored one, and Allison Robinson added an assist. Madeline Ott made 12 saves. Payton Carr and Hayley Welsh each scored for Gloucester (3-6-1).

