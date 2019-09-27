Millville High School’s Jorja Hibschman scored a little more than a minute into overtime and the Thunderbolts field hockey team beat visiting Atlantic City 1-0 Friday.
The Cape-Atlantic League American Conference win put Millville at 7-1 overall (6-1 conference). Alyssa McIsaac had one save for the shutout. Najay’e Albright made 10 saves for Atlantic City (5-4-1).
NO. 7 Southern Reg. 3,
Jackson Memorial 0
Kiera Lyons, Emily Raylman and Erika Barbera each scored to help the Rams, ranked seventh in The Press Elite 11, improve to 10-1.
Maitland Demand had two assists. Raylman had one. Maddy Brown made three saves for the shutout.
Mildred Trembley had eight saves for Jackson Memorial (6-3-1).
Middle Township 3,
Oakcrest 1
Caroline Gallagher, Katie Herlihy and McKenna Super each scored for visiting Middle (9-2), and Gallagher added an assist. The Panthers led 2-0 at halftime. Sadie Crispell scored for Oakcrest, and Katie Haye assisted. Paige Mlynarczyk had six saves for the Falcons (7-3).
Cumberland Reg. 2,
Gloucester City 2
Christina Miletta had a goal and an assist for visiting Cumberland (4-7-1). Regan McQuilkin scored one, and Allison Robinson added an assist. Madeline Ott made 12 saves. Payton Carr and Hayley Welsh each scored for Gloucester (3-6-1).
