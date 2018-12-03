GIRLS SWIMMING
3:30 p.m.
Millville vs. Our Lady of Mercy Academy at Holly City Family Center
ICE HOCKEY
4:15 p.m.
St. Augustine Prep vs. Seton Hall Prep at Cody Arena
BOYS BOWLING
3:45 p.m.
St. Augustine Prep vs. Lenape at Laurel Lanes
BOYS AND GIRLS BOWLING
3:30 p.m.
Pinelands vs. Lakewood at Ocean Lanes
3:45 p.m.
Hammonton vs. Gloucester Tech at Westbrook Lanes
Donovan Catholic at Lacey Township
4 p.m.
Egg Harbor Township vs. West Deptford at King Pin Lanes
Barnegat vs. Manchester Township at Ocean Lanes
