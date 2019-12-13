123018_spt_hackney

On December 29th , the annual Hackney Swim Meet is held at the Atlantic City High School. Millville swimmer Colleen Renshaw comes in first during the 100m Freestyle.

 Matthew Strabuk / For The Press

BOWLING

3:30 p.m.

Southern vs. Toms River North at Ocean Lanes

BOYS/GIRLS SWIMMING

3:30 p.m.

Cape May County Tech vs. Lower Cape May at Cape May Special Services School

Millville vs. Mainland at Holly City Family Center

4 p.m.

Cedar Creek vs. Wildwood Catholic at Wildwood Crest JVS Memorial Pool

Ocean City vs. Vineland at Ocean City Aquatic and Fitness Center

St. Augustine Prep at Atlantic City

7 p.m.

Holy Spirit at Buena

BOYS SWIMMING

5:30 p.m.

Pleasantville at Middle Twp.

GIRLS SWIMMING

4 p.m.

Our Lady of Mercy at Atlantic City

ICE HOCKEY

6:20 p.m.

Southern vs. Brick Twp. at Flyers Skate Zone A.C

