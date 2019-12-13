BOWLING
3:30 p.m.
Southern vs. Toms River North at Ocean Lanes
BOYS/GIRLS SWIMMING
3:30 p.m.
Cape May County Tech vs. Lower Cape May at Cape May Special Services School
Millville vs. Mainland at Holly City Family Center
4 p.m.
Cedar Creek vs. Wildwood Catholic at Wildwood Crest JVS Memorial Pool
Ocean City vs. Vineland at Ocean City Aquatic and Fitness Center
St. Augustine Prep at Atlantic City
7 p.m.
Holy Spirit at Buena
BOYS SWIMMING
5:30 p.m.
Pleasantville at Middle Twp.
GIRLS SWIMMING
4 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy at Atlantic City
ICE HOCKEY
6:20 p.m.
Southern vs. Brick Twp. at Flyers Skate Zone A.C
