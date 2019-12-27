BOYS BASKETBALL
Boardwalk Basketball Classic
Noon
Cedar Creek at Eastern
12:30 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Haddonfield Memorial
1:30 p.m.
Atlantic City vs. Academy of Palumbo at Marist
3:30 p.m.
Wildwood vs. St. Joseph at Boardwalk Classic
4 p.m.
Absegami vs. West Deptford at Riverwinds
4:30 p.m.
Pinelands at New Egypt Tournament
5:30 p.m.
Barnegat vs. Academy Charter at Rumson-Fair Haven
6 p.m.
Cape May Tech at Pitman
Millville at Williamstown
7 p.m.
Buena at Rowan College
7:30 p.m.
Vineland vs. Delsea at Williamstown
8:15 p.m.
Wildwood Catholic vs. Boys Latin School at Boardwalk Classic
GIRLS BASKETBALL
9 a.m.
Camden County Tech vs. Cape May Tech
10:30 a.m.
St. Dominic/Cumberland vs. Millville/Holy Cross Prep
Noon
Cedar Creek vs. Lower Moreland at Boardwalk Classic
Pinelands at Long Branch Lady Wave Tournament
1:30 p.m.
Absegami vs. Atlantic Christian at Boardwalk Classic
2 p.m.
Vineland vs. Camden at Riverwinds
4 p.m.
Lacey Twp. vs. Freehold Twp. at Shore
6:15 p.m.
Buena Reg. vs. MaST Community Charter
8 p.m.
St. Dominic/Cumberland vs. Millville/Holy Cross Prep
GIRLS INDOOR TRACK
9 a.m.
Our Lady of Mercy vs. Toms River at Bennett Complex
INDOOR TRACK
9 a.m.
Pinelands at Merli Invitational
ICE HOCKEY
10 a.m.
Saint Augustine vs. Gloucester Catholic at Hollydell Ice Arena
2:25 p.m.
Saint Augustine vs. Holy Ghost at Hollydell Ice Arena
WRESTLING
6 a.m.
Saint Augustine at Brick Memorial
9 a.m.
Absegami/Oakcrest/Ocean City/Vineland/St. Joseph at Egg Harbor Twp. Marinelli Tournament
Cedar Creek/Cumberland
at Clayton
Hammonton/Barnegat at Overbrook
10 a.m.
Millville at Overbrook
