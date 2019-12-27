Wildwood Catholic vs Holy Spirit Girls Basketball

Wildwood Catholic vs Holy Spirit Girls Basketball. Dec. 26, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)

 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

BOYS BASKETBALL

Boardwalk Basketball Classic

Noon

Cedar Creek at Eastern

12:30 p.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. at Haddonfield Memorial

1:30 p.m.

Atlantic City vs. Academy of Palumbo at Marist

3:30 p.m.

Wildwood vs. St. Joseph at Boardwalk Classic

4 p.m.

Absegami vs. West Deptford at Riverwinds

4:30 p.m.

Pinelands at New Egypt Tournament

5:30 p.m.

Barnegat vs. Academy Charter at Rumson-Fair Haven

6 p.m.

Cape May Tech at Pitman

Millville at Williamstown

7 p.m.

Buena at Rowan College

7:30 p.m.

Vineland vs. Delsea at Williamstown

8:15 p.m.

Wildwood Catholic vs. Boys Latin School at Boardwalk Classic

GIRLS BASKETBALL

9 a.m.

Camden County Tech vs. Cape May Tech

10:30 a.m.

St. Dominic/Cumberland vs. Millville/Holy Cross Prep

Noon

Cedar Creek vs. Lower Moreland at Boardwalk Classic

Pinelands at Long Branch Lady Wave Tournament

1:30 p.m.

Absegami vs. Atlantic Christian at Boardwalk Classic

2 p.m.

Vineland vs. Camden at Riverwinds

4 p.m.

Lacey Twp. vs. Freehold Twp. at Shore

6:15 p.m.

Buena Reg. vs. MaST Community Charter

8 p.m.

St. Dominic/Cumberland vs. Millville/Holy Cross Prep

GIRLS INDOOR TRACK

9 a.m.

Our Lady of Mercy vs. Toms River at Bennett Complex

INDOOR TRACK

9 a.m.

Pinelands at Merli Invitational

ICE HOCKEY

10 a.m.

Saint Augustine vs. Gloucester Catholic at Hollydell Ice Arena

2:25 p.m.

Saint Augustine vs. Holy Ghost at Hollydell Ice Arena

WRESTLING

6 a.m.

Saint Augustine at Brick Memorial

9 a.m.

Absegami/Oakcrest/Ocean City/Vineland/St. Joseph at Egg Harbor Twp. Marinelli Tournament

Cedar Creek/Cumberland

at Clayton

Hammonton/Barnegat at Overbrook

10 a.m.

Millville at Overbrook

