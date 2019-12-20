BOYS BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
Buena at Cedar Creek
Egg Harbor Twp. at Oakcrest
Clearview at Cumberland
Wildwood at Woodstown
6 p.m.
Middle Twp. at Ocean City
6:30 p.m.
Lakewood at Barnegat
Pinelands at Donovan Catholic
7 p.m.
Absegami at Bridgeton
ACIT at Cape May Tech
GIRLS BASKETBALL
KSA Holiday Tournament (Orlando, Florida)
Mainland vs. various opponents
Other games
4 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy at Absegami
Bridgeton at Pleasantville
4:30 p.m.
Woodstown at Wildwood
5:15 p.m.
Barnegat at Lakewood
5:30 p.m.
Cape May Tech at Egg Harbor Township
Lower Cape May at ACIT
Holy Spirit at Middle Twp.
Oakcrest at St. Joseph
Buena at Vineland
Cumberland at Clearview
Donovan Catholic at Pinelands
BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING
2 p.m.
Ocean City at Mainland
3:30 p.m.
Cape May Tech vs. Holy Spirit at Cape May Special Services School
4 p.m.
Southern vs. Toms River East at St. Francis Aquatic Center
4:30 p.m.
Pleasantville vs. Oakcrest at Hess School
Buena vs. Wildwood Catholic at Joseph Von Savage Memorial Pool.
5:30 p.m.
Lower Cape May vs. Middle Twp. at Cape May Special Services School
GIRLS SWIMMING
4:30 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy vs. Cedar Creek at Hess School
WRESTLING
2 p.m.
Holy Spirit at St. Augustine
6 p.m.
Lacey Twp. vs. Red Bank at Winding River
6:30 p.m.
Southern at Toms River East
ICE HOCKEY
7 p.m.
St. Augustine vs. Bishop Eustace at Flyers Skate Zone
BOYS AND GIRLS BOWLING
1:30 p.m.
Baker Christmas Classic at Howell Lanes
