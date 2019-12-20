Middle Girls South Jersey Championship

Middle Township High School plays Manchester Township for the South Jersey Group ll girls basketball title game, in Manchester Township, Tuesday, March 5, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

 VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press

BOYS BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

Buena at Cedar Creek

Egg Harbor Twp. at Oakcrest

Clearview at Cumberland

Wildwood at Woodstown

6 p.m.

Middle Twp. at Ocean City

6:30 p.m.

Lakewood at Barnegat

Pinelands at Donovan Catholic

7 p.m.

Absegami at Bridgeton

ACIT at Cape May Tech

GIRLS BASKETBALL

KSA Holiday Tournament (Orlando, Florida)

Mainland vs. various opponents

Other games

4 p.m.

Our Lady of Mercy at Absegami

Bridgeton at Pleasantville

4:30 p.m.

Woodstown at Wildwood

5:15 p.m.

Barnegat at Lakewood

5:30 p.m.

Cape May Tech at Egg Harbor Township

Lower Cape May at ACIT

Holy Spirit at Middle Twp.

Oakcrest at St. Joseph

Buena at Vineland

Cumberland at Clearview

Donovan Catholic at Pinelands

BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING

2 p.m.

Ocean City at Mainland

3:30 p.m.

Cape May Tech vs. Holy Spirit at Cape May Special Services School

4 p.m.

Southern vs. Toms River East at St. Francis Aquatic Center

4:30 p.m.

Pleasantville vs. Oakcrest at Hess School

Buena vs. Wildwood Catholic at Joseph Von Savage Memorial Pool.

5:30 p.m.

Lower Cape May vs. Middle Twp. at Cape May Special Services School

GIRLS SWIMMING

4:30 p.m.

Our Lady of Mercy vs. Cedar Creek at Hess School

WRESTLING

2 p.m.

Holy Spirit at St. Augustine

6 p.m.

Lacey Twp. vs. Red Bank at Winding River

6:30 p.m.

Southern at Toms River East

ICE HOCKEY

7 p.m.

St. Augustine vs. Bishop Eustace at Flyers Skate Zone

BOYS AND GIRLS BOWLING

1:30 p.m.

Baker Christmas Classic at Howell Lanes

