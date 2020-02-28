BOYS BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
Buena at Bridgeton
Vineland at Cape May Tech
5 p.m.
ACIT at Atlantic City
5:30 p.m.
Millville at Pleasantville
6 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Ocean City
6:30 p.m.
Crysto-Rey at St. Joseph
7 p.m.
Middle Twp. at Lower Cape May
GIRLS BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Absegami
Lower Cape May at Pleasantville
Vineland at Millville
Mater Dei Prep at Southern
4:30 p.m.
Bridgeton at St. Joseph
5:30 p.m.
Middle Twp. at Red Bank Catholic
ACIT at Holy Cross
ICE HOCKEY
6 p.m.
Southern vs. Princeton at Winding River
INDOOR TRACK
State Championships at Bennett Center
3:30 p.m.
Non Public A and B
WRESTLING
Region VIII Tournament
5:30 p.m.
South Jersey at Egg Harbor Twp.
