Atlantic City vs ACIT

Atlantic City against ACIT first half of the girls basketball game at Atlantic City High School Tuesday Jan 21, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea

BOYS BASKETBALL

5 p.m.

Wildwood at New Foundations Charter

5:30 p.m.

Buena at Absegami

Lower Cape May at Egg Harbor Twp.

Middle Twp. at Mainland

6 p.m.

Oakcrest at Vineland

Atlantic City at Ocean City

6:30 p.m.

Toms River South at Lacey Twp.

7 p.m.

Cedar Creek at ACIT

Millville at St. Joseph

GIRLS BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

Absegami at Buena

Holy Spirit at Millville

Pleasantville at Oakcrest

Vineland at Our Lady of Mercy

Pinelands at Barnegat

St. Joseph at Egg Harbor Twp.

5:30 p.m.

ACIT at Cedar Creek

Ocean City at Atlantic City

Salem at Hammonton

6:30 p.m.

Lacey Twp. at Toms River South

7 p.m.

Mainland at Middle Twp.

BOWLING

3:30 p.m.

Southern Reg. vs. Brick Twp. at Ocean Lanes

3:45 p.m.

ACIT vs. GCIT at Westbrook Lanes

4 p.m.

Hammonton vs. Deptford Twp. at Di Donato’s Bowling

FENCING

4 p.m.

Christian Brothers at St. Augustine

ICE HOCKEY

4:30 p.m.

St. Augustine vs. Holy Ghost at Igloo Ice Arena

SWIMMING

7:30 p.m.

Cumberland vs. Clearview at GCIT

WRESTLING

3:45 p.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. at Pemberton Twp.

7 p.m.

St. Augustine at Kingsway

