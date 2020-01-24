BOYS BASKETBALL
5 p.m.
Wildwood at New Foundations Charter
5:30 p.m.
Buena at Absegami
Lower Cape May at Egg Harbor Twp.
Middle Twp. at Mainland
6 p.m.
Oakcrest at Vineland
Atlantic City at Ocean City
6:30 p.m.
Toms River South at Lacey Twp.
7 p.m.
Cedar Creek at ACIT
Millville at St. Joseph
GIRLS BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
Absegami at Buena
Holy Spirit at Millville
Pleasantville at Oakcrest
Vineland at Our Lady of Mercy
Pinelands at Barnegat
St. Joseph at Egg Harbor Twp.
5:30 p.m.
ACIT at Cedar Creek
Ocean City at Atlantic City
Salem at Hammonton
6:30 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Toms River South
7 p.m.
Mainland at Middle Twp.
BOWLING
3:30 p.m.
Southern Reg. vs. Brick Twp. at Ocean Lanes
3:45 p.m.
ACIT vs. GCIT at Westbrook Lanes
4 p.m.
Hammonton vs. Deptford Twp. at Di Donato’s Bowling
FENCING
4 p.m.
Christian Brothers at St. Augustine
ICE HOCKEY
4:30 p.m.
St. Augustine vs. Holy Ghost at Igloo Ice Arena
SWIMMING
7:30 p.m.
Cumberland vs. Clearview at GCIT
WRESTLING
3:45 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Pemberton Twp.
7 p.m.
St. Augustine at Kingsway
