Wildwood Catholic at St. Joseph of Hammonton high school boys basketball, Wednesday, January 16, 2019.

 Charles J. Olson

WRESTLING

3:30 p.m.

Absegami, Egg Harbor Twp., Buena at the Jack Welch Duals at Moorestown

6 p.m.

Lacey twp. at Brick Memorial

BOYS BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

Absegami at Gloucester Tech

Buena at Middle Twp.

St. Augustine Prep at Millville

Kingsway at Cumberland

Wildwood at Penns Grove

6:30 p.m.

Lacey Twp. at Toms River South

Jenkintown at Mainland Reg.

7 p.m.

Cape May Tech at Pleasantville

Vineland at Atlantic City

Hammonton at Triton Reg.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

Penns Grove at Wildwood

St. Joseph at Camden

5:30 p.m.

West Deptford at Egg Harbor Twp.

Middle Twp. at Buena

Pleasantville at Cape May Tech

Cumberland at Kingsway

Triton Reg. at Hammonton

Wildwood Catholic at Our Lady of Mercy

6 p.m.

Atlantic City at Vineland

Toms River South at Lacey Twp.

BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK

3:30 p.m.

N.J. State Relays, at Bennett Center

BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING

4 p.m.

Bensalem Twp. at Atlantic City

5 p.m.

Schalick at Vineland

GIRLS SWIMMING

4 p.m.

Middle Twp. vs. OLMA, at Cape May County Special Service Pool

BOYS SWIMMING

4 p.m.

Pleasantville at Wildwood Catholic

BOWLING

3:30 p.m.

Southern Reg. vs Toms River East

ICE HOCKEY

4 p.m.

Red Bank Catholic at Lacey Twp.

6 p.m.

Southern Reg. vs. Jackson Memorial at Winding River Ice Rink

