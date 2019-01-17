WRESTLING
3:30 p.m.
Absegami, Egg Harbor Twp., Buena at the Jack Welch Duals at Moorestown
6 p.m.
Lacey twp. at Brick Memorial
BOYS BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
Absegami at Gloucester Tech
Buena at Middle Twp.
St. Augustine Prep at Millville
Kingsway at Cumberland
Wildwood at Penns Grove
6:30 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Toms River South
Jenkintown at Mainland Reg.
7 p.m.
Cape May Tech at Pleasantville
Vineland at Atlantic City
Hammonton at Triton Reg.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
Penns Grove at Wildwood
St. Joseph at Camden
5:30 p.m.
West Deptford at Egg Harbor Twp.
Middle Twp. at Buena
Pleasantville at Cape May Tech
Cumberland at Kingsway
Triton Reg. at Hammonton
Wildwood Catholic at Our Lady of Mercy
6 p.m.
Atlantic City at Vineland
Toms River South at Lacey Twp.
BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK
3:30 p.m.
N.J. State Relays, at Bennett Center
BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING
4 p.m.
Bensalem Twp. at Atlantic City
5 p.m.
Schalick at Vineland
GIRLS SWIMMING
4 p.m.
Middle Twp. vs. OLMA, at Cape May County Special Service Pool
BOYS SWIMMING
4 p.m.
Pleasantville at Wildwood Catholic
BOWLING
3:30 p.m.
Southern Reg. vs Toms River East
ICE HOCKEY
4 p.m.
Red Bank Catholic at Lacey Twp.
6 p.m.
Southern Reg. vs. Jackson Memorial at Winding River Ice Rink
